Made from lightweight, durable material with 12 pockets for all your camera gear and more, the Domke PhoTOGS Vest is no fishing vest adapted for photography. Domke’s vest is the REAL THING!

Standard-issue at some Olympic events, Domke Vests, are returning to the market. The Tiffen Company announced that the photographer’s favorite vest is now on pre-order and will be available in March.

For 40 years, starting with Domke’s Heritage line of popular camera bags, they have been almost a badge of honor for photographers. Domke bags are the official camera bag of the White House News Photographer Association, Domke Vests were standard-issue at the London Olympics. Photojournalists around the world have declared Domke camera bags as the shooter’s choice.

Photojournalist and editor at the Philadelphia Inquirer, Jim Domke came up with the idea of the original Domke bag in 1975, when working conditions asked for a, in his words, “sturdy, no-nonsense camera bag that could hold enough stuff and also function as a portable base of operation.” Confident that he could design a bag for photographers, he made prototypes that were first used during the Republican National Convention prior to the 1976 elections. The feedback from photographers helped define the F-3 Domke bag, which design is a patented Domke feature, under the U.S. Patent #4,260,004.

A badge of honor for photographers

The rest is history, as Jim Domke says. The Domke PhoTOGS Vest was also brought to help photographers carry their gear in places where it’s not easy to carry a bag, and has become, as the Domke bags, almost a badge of honor for photographers. As the company outgrew its original small business model, Domke was sold to Saunders in 1990, and then acquired by Tiffen in 1999.

Production of Domke PhoTOGS Vest stopped in recent years and photographers looking for a solution for their needs went as far as checking eBay for used Domke vests they could put their hands on. Well, the tide is changing and The Tiffen Company announced that the wait is over: the Domke PhoTOGS Vest returns to the market this March. Pre-orders are now open for this hands-free, worry free solution that photographers have loved for generations.

Photographers who are on the go, moving from one location to another, or photographers on long shoots will enjoy wearing the Domke PhoTOGS Vest. Covering press events, sports events, weddings or even moving fast as a street photographer, you can quickly change your lenses, add a new flash, or carry other needed devices. The design of the Domke photo vest make it the perfect option for action and street photographers, and explains why it has been chosen by many as an alternative to a bag.

A great addition to any photographer’s wardrobe

The discreet nature of the vest enables street photographers to blend into their surroundings without their equipment drawing too much attention – an important factor to take into account when capturing candid shots. Moreover, the vests can be used to carry a large range of photography equipment, including cameras and lenses, multiple lens filters, flash units, memory cards and more – perfect for those who prefer to have all their tools within reach at all times.

This newly returned to market Domke PhoTOGS Vest is made from 100% machine washable cotton with cotton mesh panels at yoke and back provide cooling ventilation. The vest is full-cut for comfort and practicality and has 12 pockets in all consisting of cargo pockets, pockets with weather-tight zipper closures, huge back packets, pen/pencil pockets and roomy hand warmer pockets. A removable press Pass/ID holder is included.

The resurgence of Domke photo vests onto the market is a welcomed sight and a great addition to any photographer’s wardrobe, as these utilitarian pieces of equipment provide a secure and comfortable way to carry and organize camera gear. The Domke PhoTOGS Vest ((Khaki), available in sizes S-XXL, has a price of $ 129.99 USD.