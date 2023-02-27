Need to create a soft highlight glow reminiscent of the classic double fog cinematic look? Then look no more: Tiffen has two new Fogs, made in USA, for filmmakers to add to their kit.

If you want something special, Tiffen has you covered. The Tiffen Company has just introduced two new diffusion effects filters to their renowned line of optical filters: Black Fog and Night Fog.

Whether you need a natural fog effect or an overall atmospheric softening that creates a smooth wide flare from the highlights, The Tiffen Company (colloquially Tiffen) has new products for you to check: two new diffusion effects filters, Black Fog and Night Fog. Paired with digital cameras, these filters can provide a soft highlight glow reminiscent of the classic double fog cinematic look. While both Black Fog and Night Fog series offer the benefits of Tiffen’s natural-looking diffusion, these two new atmosphere-enhancers each bring a unique benefit to the cinematographer’s pallet.

The two new filters explained

Tiffen Black Fog filters provide an overall atmospheric softening that creates a smooth wide flare from the highlights yet keeps the blacks, black without overly muting colors or losing detail in shadows. This more subtle effect can be used to add an overall look to a project.

Night Fog filters yield a natural fog effect with overall atmospheric softening and wide flare, coupled with unique contrast reduction technology that reduces highlights without darkening shadows. In light grades, it provides a beautiful new look. In strong grades it flattens the contrast and desaturates color so it is useful for day-for-night.

Used in real production

The new Fogs have been used in real production conditions by cinematographers around the globe. Steven Poster ASC, who is gearing up for his next film, says, “I think they both have similar qualities to the Classic Double Fog when they are used with digital cameras. They can create a sticky dark day, a romantic softness emphasizing the highlights, or an atmospheric nighttime motif.”

Photographer and Director Stan Evan noted that you can use these two filters in very different ways depending on the time of day. He says “I’ve noticed in using the Tiffin filters in daylight and at night time that shooting at night time it kind of gives this almost like horror film kind of sci-fi type of flick but at daytime if you use them in the side light in morning light or sunset light it’s very ethereal.”

“On Bridgerton Season 3, we often shot in historical locations that had priceless artwork. Therefore, we were not able to use atmosphere in the air. I achieved a similar look using Tiffen Black Fog Filters. They made it feel like there was ambient diffusion in the space” says Alicia Robbins, Director of Photography.

Like the rest of Tiffen’s Emmy & Academy Award-winning filters, Black Fog and Night Fog filters are crafted in the USA with Water White glass. To promote long life, only Tiffen filters are manufactured using the exclusive Colorcore Technology process that laminates the filter substrate between two pieces of optical glass, then grinds and polishes them to a precise tolerance of 1/10,000th of an inch flatness.

Each filter type comes in standard sizes (4×4, 6.6×6.6, 4×5.65, 138mm) with a choice of 1/8, ¼, ½, 1, or 2, densities. Special sizes and strengths are available upon request.

Tiffen Filters are made in the USA and come with a 10 Year Warranty. Black Fog and Night Fog filters are available now. These new Diffusion Filters will officially launch on March 3rd, 2023. For more details about the new filters visit Tiffen’s website.