The ShotDeck Recreations Contest is back and bigger than ever and is calling all filmmakers to choose their favorite image on Shotdeck.com, recreate it with friends and family, and enter this 2024 edition.

With a deadline on July 15, 2024, the ShotDeck contest presents an opportunity for creators to recreate an image from their favorite movie, series, music video, or commercial for a chance to win over $75,000 in prizes.

Filmmakers are invited to choose their favorite image on Shotdeck.com, the world’s leading visual research library of cinematic imagery, and, using their own tools and ingenuity for a chance to win over $75,000 in prizes. From its inception, the contest has received hundreds of submissions from more than 150 countries across 6 continents. It’s an opportunity for creators to recreate an image from their favorite movie, series, music video, or commercial and give it their own perspective.

It all began in 2020, at the start of the quarantine, when Oscar-nominated cinematographer Lawrence Sher, ASC and his wife, creative director Hema Patel, started to recreate famous movie shots from their home using just cell phones, household props and their family as actors. Under the hashtag #shotsinisolation, their images quickly went viral. In conjunction with the filmmaking research website ShotDeck.com, they established a contest where people from around the world could join in the fun by recreating their favorite movie frames as meticulously and creatively as possible.

This year’s Top Prize is an FX6 Grand Prize Camera Package offered by Sony, along with other Grand Prize awards from Aputure, Filmlight, Rosco, Filmmaker’s Academy, and the new docu-series Hollywood Black. Also sponsoring prizes are Creamsource, Blackmagic Design, Atomos, Tiffen, OWC and American Cinematographer, among other major filmmaking brands. Participants are invited to check the ShotDeck Recreations Contest Landing Page to see the complete list of prizes offered in this year’s contest and the official Rules of Entry. Sponsored categories, include: Most Accurate Recreation, Best Family Recreation, Most Ambitious Recreation, Best DIY Setup, and many more!

Sony, Aputure, Filmlight, Rosco, Culture Machine/MGM+, and Filmmaker’s Academy will also be hosting their own special categories with unique prizes for filmmakers who go the extra mile with their recreations!

Enthusiasts are once again encouraged to choose their favorite image on Shotdeck.com, recreate it with friends and family, and enter this 2024 4th edition of the recreations contest. Submissions are free but must be received by 12:00 midnight PDT, July 15, 2024.