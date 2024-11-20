The world’s largest library of high-quality cinematic images from movies, ShotDeck, is now integrated with Canva, the global visual communication platform that empowers anyone to create visual content.

The ShotDeck and Canva integration is announced as a step to streamline the creative process for filmmakers and designers by providing instant access to 1.4 million+ searchable shots… when using Canva.

The announced integration is now available to all Canva users, and both companies say that they are excited to see how this collaboration will inspire creativity and innovation in creative visual design. According to ShotDeck “users can begin exploring the ShotDeck library on the Canva App Store” but ShotDeck is also available separately in the iOS store for users to find reference shots on-the-go anytime, anywhere on iPhone and iPad.

This integration, says Canva, “streamlines the creative process for filmmakers and designers by providing instant access to 1.4 million+ searchable shots, enhancing possibilities when designing presentations and more on Canva.”

“We understand that for creatives, finding the right reference images can be a time-consuming process,” says Academy Award nominated Cinematographer and founder of ShotDeck, Lawrence Sher, ASC. “With this Canva integration, we’re excited for users to unlock our incredibly detailed library, allowing them to focus more on creativity and less on sourcing.”

What started as a passion project in 2015 by Sher has quickly grown into a huge community of directors, cinematographers, designers, advertising professionals, film students and educators, who use the site to find reference images for their pitch decks and lookbooks or to discover new titles that inspire them. Each of the 1.4 million+ shots is meticulously tagged and categorized with dozens of filters including frame size, composition, lighting quality, and much more. By integrating ShotDeck’s rich resources directly into Canva, users can quickly find and utilize these images to elevate their project to the next level.

“We’re so excited to welcome ShotDeck into Canva! Canva is committed to empowering entertainment professionals to express their creative ideas and bring their film and TV projects to life,” says Kate Marsden, Head of Global Partnerships at Canva. “We know that standout visuals can often be the make or break in getting a project greenlit. Together with ShotDeck, we’re able to empower creatives to visualize their ideas with ease and collaboration and create visual work that sets them apart.”

The integration allows users to search for images from ShotDeck directly within the Canva editor, eliminating the need to navigate between different platforms. Users can simply type in keywords related to their desired visuals and ShotDeck’s database will provide a curated selection of images that fit their needs. Alternatively, if users have already created ‘Decks’ of shots within ShotDeck, those folders will be available for users to instantly drag and drop those images into their Canva designs, making the creative process more efficient.

Canva and ShotDeck unveiled the integration at AFI FEST, where Canva was a presenting sponsor, to a sold-out audience of over 250 entertainment professionals. This jointly run workshop, featuring Lawrence Sher, focused on his experience developing high-impact visual pitches and showed participants how to bring their next TV and film projects to life with Canva and ShotDeck.