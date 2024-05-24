Affinity version 2.5, the first update to be released since the company was acquired by Canva in March, adds key new tools and a world first to the suite comprised by Photo, Publisher and Designer.

The entire Affinity suite is now optimized for the latest Windows hardware thanks to full native optimization for devices with ARM64 chips, offering the fastest, smoothest creative experience possible.

Affinity is the first creative software with end-to-end native ARM support. There, we’ve said it! Affinity lead developer Andy Somerfield says, “the new Snapdragon X Elite range allows Affinity to perform at its full potential, and we’re now seeing speeds on much smaller, lightweight devices that were previously only possible with high-end desktop PCs.”

According to Serif “the advantages are particularly noticeable when working on documents with thousands of pixel layers or vector objects, and Affinity customers ordering machines with the new chip can expect a more responsive user experience with tasks like painting, pixel editing, filter effects, document rendering and more”, ending with a note “it’s blown us away and we can’t wait for our Windows users to experience the benefits.”

This world’s first for a creative suite is not the only news Serif shared, as the whole Affinity creative suite gets new features in another free update available, which represents a continued commitment to add key new features to photo editing software Affinity Photo, graphic design software Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher, for page layout.

A new QR Code Tool

Affinity CEO Ashley Hewson says: “From variable font support and a new Stroke Width tool, to our world-leading new optimization for Windows users, Affinity 2.5 introduces yet another batch of new features and fixes to improve workflow.

“Continual updates remain at the heart of the Affinity ethos and we are already working hard on the next set of additions.”

The ability to use variable fonts in all Affinity apps opens up a new world of typographic design possibilities. As well as providing predefined font styles, such as light, bold and condensed, variable fonts give users fine control of text design.

Available alongside the Pencil Tool in Affinity Designer’s toolbar, the new Stroke Width Tool gives users an on-document way of editing the pressure profile of any curve. Further improvements to the Pencil Tool include a new curve-smoothing algorithm which gives better, smoother results overall.

In all apps, a new QR Code Tool is now available from the shapes flyout in the toolbar, making it easy to add a QR code to documents.

There are a few other minor improvements to mention in 2.5, including the addition of new cameras to LibRAW, including: Fujifilm X100VI, Leica SL3, Pentax KF (Ricoh), Samsung Galaxy S23+, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and improvements to the Sony ILCE-9M3 (A9 III).

Affinity 2.5 is free to download for existing Affinity customers.