So, here are the news: DaVinci Resolve 19 beta 3 now supports Qualcomm’s new all in one CPU, NPU and GPU processor for Windows, Snapdragon X Elite. Blackmagic Design claims that “DaVinci Resolve has been fine tuned to optimize performance of the DaVinci Neural AI Engine, with NPU acceleration giving customers up to 4.7x faster performance of AI tools such as magic mask and 2x faster performance for smart reframe on computers using this new processor.

DaVinci Resolve 19 public beta 3 for Windows ARM using Snapdragon X Elite is available for download now from the Blackmagic Design web site. Speed is a highlight of the new beta, but there is more to this version of DaVinci Resolve 19 than the boost in speed by up to 4.7x for Windows computers using Snapdragon X Elite. Keep reading for some of the new things you’ll find in the software.

Powerful new DaVinci Neural Engine AI tools and over 100 feature upgrades were announced in DaVinci Resolve 19 which are fully supported on the Snapdragon X Elite processor. Colorists can produce rich film like tones with the ColorSlice six vector palette and Ultra NR adds an additional denoise mode in the Color page’s spatial noise reduction palette. The new IntelliTrack AI optimizes tracking and stabilization in the color and Fusion pages, while for Fairlight, Intellitrack can be used to track motion and automatically pan audio. Editors can work directly with transcribed audio to find speakers and edit timeline clips.

Here is more information shared by Blackmagic Design about the new features and updates in the new beta version:

UltraNR is a new DaVinci Neural Engine driven denoise mode in the Color page’s spatial noise reduction palette. Colorists can use it to dramatically reduce digital noise from a frame while maintaining image clarity. UltraNR can be combined with temporal noise reduction for even more effective denoising in images with motion. While film look creator FX lets customers add cinematic looks that replicate film properties like halation, bloom, grain, flicker, gate weave and vignetting. Colorists can adjust exposure in stops and use subtractive saturation, richness and split tone controls to achieve looks usually found on the big screen.

The new IntelliTrack AI, released in version 19 is powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine, optimizing tracking and stabilization in the color and Fusion pages. It can also be used in Fairlight to automatically generate precision audio panning by tracking people or objects as they move across 2D and 3D spaces. With AI audio panning to video, customers can quickly pan multiple actors in a scene, controlling their voice positions in the mix environment. The AI based dialogue separator FX lets customers rebalance dialogue against background sound and the reverberant sound of the room. Customers get controls for voice, background and ambience so customers can reduce, remix or remove competing sounds. It’s perfect for field recordings and interviews in busy locations.

A new film look creator

The ducker track FX lets one track auto adjust the level of another track without the need for setting up complex side chain compression or automation curves. Customers can automatically set music or background noise to lower when dialog is present, then fine tune the audio mix with advanced controls. The music remixer track FX lets customers adjust music to fit with the style of their show. Controls include mute and level adjustments for voice, drums, base, guitar and more. Customers can turn a vocal piece into an instrumental, automate changes and refocus the music mix to the instruments customers want to hear.

The DaVinci Neural Engine also powers the transcription AI workflow making it possible to edit clips based on the transcribed text directly on the timeline. Using the AI speech to text transcription, clips selected are automatically transcribed. In version 19, the analyzer is also able to detect multiple voices, allowing customers to assign names to different speakers and refine text based search and text replacement operations. Customers can mark in and out points to edit or delete text and these changes are reflected as edits on the timeline. They can also generate sub clips, add markers and even remove silence.

DaVinci Resolve 19 also includes a new film look creator and ColorSlice, a six vector grading palette which uses subtractive color processes to adjust image color density, saturation and hue, allowing customers to produce rich filmic colors and looks. Parameters in each customizable vector slice let colorists enhance and deepen color without spill, in a way that looks naturally pleasing.

“We’re excited about our customers being able to do their creative work with lightweight machines with long battery life running on Snapdragon X Elite and Windows that are optimized for many of our AI processes,” says Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “We look forward to seeing how our customers will use the new computer and to even better performance from future generations.”

DaVinci Resolve 19 Features

Adds support for Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite on Windows.

IntelliTrack AI point tracker for tracking and stabilization.

Ability to edit timeline content based on source clip transcription.

New ColorSlice six vector grading palette.

AI powered UltraNR noise reduction for spatial denoising.

New Film Look Creator Resolve FX

New Defocus Background isolates foreground with blur.

IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video in Fairlight.

Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.

Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background or ambience.

Ducker track FX for auto level management of beds against dialogue.

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 19 public beta 3 for Windows ARM using Snapdragon X Elite is available now for download from the Blackmagic Design web site.