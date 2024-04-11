Whether you’re a PC, Mac, or Android user, the Veikk Voila L Drawing Tablet has got you covered, with its “plug and play” system that works, out of the box, with most apps. Not bad for a $40 tablet!

With a generous 10 x 6-inch working area, the Veikk Voila L works seamlessly with popular photo editing apps and is a device you may want to incorporate into your creative toolkit.

If you are interested in buying a pen tablet, names like Wacom might mean more to you, but the Veikk Voila L I received to try is a surprisingly good option, especially if you want to try your hand at retouching photos with a tool that has more precision that a mouse. In fact, whether you’re sketching, illustrating, or editing digital artwork, the Veikk Voila L is a reliable tool that can enhance your artistic endeavors and inspire your creativity. It’s not a drawing tablet, which lets you draw directly on its own screen, so it needs to be connected to a computer or monitor. That makes it more affordable and a good first step to try your hand at using a pen to retouch photos.

The Veikk Voila L does not use batteries; you connect it to your computer using the USB-C cable that comes in the box and you’re ready to start. Before, though, you need to download the drivers. When installed they reveal the multiple options the tablet offers you: compared to other tablets on the same price range, the Voila L drawing tablet features 4 customized matte shortcut keys that are much more like the key on your keyboard, which delivers a familiar mechanical, comfortable and ultra-precise typing feel.

Compatible with most software

These customizable express keys allow users to tailor the tablet to their workflow with 12 programmable express keys, putting your favorite shortcuts right at your fingertips. The table comes with colorful replaceable keycap so you can, as Veikk suggests, “unleash personality onto your deskspace and Own both the keycap color with Lively Orange and Classic Black”. The row of keys has a dial that expands the functions available, meaning you are able to rapidly adjust brush size, hardness, flow, and opacity, as well as perform actions like zooming in and out and dragging an image.

While you can define the shortcuts as needed, through the software provided, I found that the essential functions were already available for the different apps I tested the tablet with. Although I tried adjusting some of the shortcuts to check how it all worked, it was surprising to find that the device works, out of the box with a series of apps.

According to the company, Veikk Voila L works seamlessly with popular programs such as Adobe Creative software, ibis Paint X, FlipaClip, Medibang, Autodesk Sketchbook, Zbrush, Artrage, and many more. It’s that “many more” that I wanted to check so I used the tablet with Affinity Photo, DxO PhotoLab 7 and Retouch4me Portrait Volumes and it worked whit those apps without any problem.

Battery-free stylus

Eager to try my hand at drawing/painting with a pen tablet, I downloaded a free version of Krita, which is a professional and open source painting program, and had some fun creating a couple of pieces, which reveal that while the pen feels comfortable to use and allows to draw precise lines weight and opacity according to the pressure you apply to the pen, there is a period of adaptation needed to get used to this different way of working on screen. Retouching photos, though, was easier with the tablet, clearly suggesting it may be a good investment, especially if you don’t want to spend a lot of money buying a first pen tablet.

The battery-free stylus offers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. Its 290 PPS and 60º tilt delivers smoother and more natural lines and strokes, while also giving you the ability to add shading to your creation. And you don’t ever have to worry about replacing batteries. The P05 Stylus has two buttons that can be configured by the user and comes with 20 extra pen nibs, packed in a plastic bag. There is also a nib extractor. A Veikk Drawing Glove that can prevent smudges from your hand on a graphic tablet, graphics monitor or some other items, comes in the package.

Works on PC, Mac, or Android

Veikk says that the company increased an extra ergonomic space alongside the 10 x 6 inch active area on the Voila L, to improve hand and wrist posture, avoid joint and wrist problems and release your elbows and shoulder stress for long hours of use on the tablet.

The Veikk Voila L drawing tablet is compatible with a variety of operating systems, including Windows 7/8/10, Mac OS 10.12 or later, and Android 6.0 or later. Whether you’re a PC, Mac, or Android user, this tablet has got you covered. With its large drawing area for enhanced workspace, easy setup, compatibility with multiple OS and apps and affordable price for its features, the Veikk Voila L is a solid choice if you’re looking for an affordable – offered at a price of $34.99 – drawing tablet that doesn’t compromise on quality.