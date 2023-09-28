Announced as the new DxO PhotoLab 7 reaches the market, DxO FilmPack 7 includes fresh editing tools, an enriched Time Machine mode, new film renderings, and more personalized workflow.

FilmPack 7 is DxO Labs’ tribute to analog image-making, immersing photographers in its rich history and creativity. The new version introduces luminosity masks, a modern way to deal with the Zone System.

There are many solutions to transform your color images in B&W, but one I find most appealing is the one offered by DxO Film Pack. When I reviewed the previous version, DxO FilmPack 6, in 2021, I wrote: “On a first contact, the first thing you may feel is that you really need to have a special interest for film emulations to spend money on DxO FilmPack 6. Still, it is not just about adding a film emulation, as the software allows users to adjust a variety of parameters, expanding the creative options available from the starting point that is represented by the emulation of an emulsion. Once you start to explore, it gets quite exciting, I must say: picking some of my images and checking how they would look under Ilford Pan or HP5, films I used regularly with analog cameras, for black & white.”

Two years later that premise not only continues to be valid but has been expanded, as DxO FilmPack 7, with the new additions, now offers a total number of 89 high-fidelity color and monochrome film renderings and 82 digital styles. These are all highly adjustable, giving photographers a vast resource to find their signature look. DxO FilmPack is designed for digital photographers who love the timeless magic of film. According to DxO Labs, it follows almost two decades of researching and digitizing the unique characteristics of classic film stocks in order to keep them alive in the digital era.

“At DxO, we love photography,” explains VP of Product Strategy Jean-Marc Alexia. “FilmPack is our tribute to 200 years of analog history. Version 7 gives photographers who miss the magic of film the chance to immerse themselves — but with all of the convenience of digital.”

Film renderings and digital styles

Inspired by history’s greatest photographers and their favorite film stocks ,Time Machine is back – it really is a crucial part of the software – offering users the chance to make a true journey through time, offering an introduction to the history of analog photography from its creation to the present day. The upgraded version expands the already large collection of iconic photographs. Users can experience historical styles in context and then apply them to their own shots.

Spanning almost two centuries of image-making, Time Machine is presented as a simple timeline gallery. Below each image, users can find the backstory to the photograph, as well as corresponding renderings. In a couple of clicks, users can enjoy the exact same look on their own photos. In DxO FilmPack 7, photographers can enjoy 22 new historical images and events, in addition to 26 new presets, bringing the total to 94.

Besides a wide array of authentic film renderings, FilmPack features a series of digital styles — a nod to the popular color and black-and-white modes on modern cameras. The new release has enriched the selection of both, with 25 new film renderings and digital styles, comprising 5 new analog film renderings and 20 new digital effects so users have more choice in defining the unique look of their photography. These renderings include modern classics: Cinestill Redrum 200, LomoChrome Metropolis 200, Lomography Redscale XR 200, Berlin Kino B&W 400, and Earl Grey B&W 100. The digital renderings see new styles from Nikon and Fujifilm.

Luminosity Masks for unequaled editing

In terms of workflow DxO FilmPack 7 introduces new Luminosity Masks for unequaled editing. Complete with a Zone-System scale that reminds us of Ansel Adams and Fred Archer, who introduced the concept around 1939–40, luminosity masks enable the fine adjustment of exposure, color, and contrast. Users can now target specific parts of the image for precise changes such as adding warmth to highlights, offering a new level of control.

To celebrate the launch of FilmPack 7, DxO is offering customers the chance to win a beautiful photobook of black-and-white photographs, worth $50. ‘The Glow of Paris’ by internationally acclaimed photographer Gary Zuercher presents Parisian bridges at night, and DxO has 100 copies to give away. For more details visit dxo.com/dxo-filmpack/contestglowofparis.

DxO FilmPack 7: Price and availability

DxO FilmPack 7 (Windows and macOS) is now available for download on the DxO website (https://shop.dxo.com/) at the following price:

DxO FilmPack 7 139 € / 139$

Owners of DxO FilmPack 6 can take advantage of a special upgrade price:

DxO FilmPack 7 upgrade price :79 € / 79 $

To upgrade, customers should log into their customer account at https://shop.dxo.com/login_upgrade.php/en.

A free, 30-day trial is available from the DxO website:

https://www.dxo.com/en/dxo-filmpack/download/