Color purists should check the new DxO PhotoLab 7, which introduces a unique in-frame color calibration tool which lets photographers create real-life colorimetric profiles in just a few clicks.

While color is an essential aspect of the new DxO PhotoLab 7, the revamped version also pays special attention to B&W workflow with a new tab to switch to monochrome and new film renderings.

The complete RAW image-processing and correction software DxO PhotoLab 7, from DxO Labs, has a new version, and it’s not just an update or upgrade but also a drastic shift in some of the aspects of the software, which I use as one of the tools in my workflow.

There are many new things in this version, from cinematic-style grading to a color calibration tool, exclusive to DxO, which lets photographers create scientifically accurate, real-life colorimetric profiles in just a few clicks, but before we look at that, let me point to two things that appeal to me in this version: local adjustments has been revamped, for an easier workflow, and there is a new tab on the interface that take you directly to a monochrome workflow, which is great to jump from, you’ve guessed it, color to B&W and back. Follow the link to compare this version with previous versions of the software.

DxO Labs says that “just like its commitment to color, DxO PhotoLab 7 has new tools that help photographers create their definitive monochrome workflow. The interface includes a new tab to switch to monochrome and a range of new film renderings – plus PhotoLab 7 introduces a six-channel mixer for complete tonal control across black-and-white photography.“

DxO FilmPack is a natural expansion

It’s exciting, from my point of view, to be able to change between color and B&W with a single click, but as hinted above, that’s just the start. The presence of a six-channel mixer is a clear invitation to explore the possibilities further, but it does not stop there, as a range of new film renderings clearly waits to be used and adjusted in an endless editing adventure, so many are the options.

While you’ll find enough renderings to keep you amused for a long time, DxO PhotoLab 7 really makes “a nice pair” with DxO FilmPack, which is a clear example of DxO Labs love for analog photography. The now announced DxO Film Pack 7 – which will, be the subject of another article – with its Time Machine, now enriched, new film renderings, and more personalized workflow, is a natural expansion of DxO PhotoLab 7, immersing photographers in the rich and creativity history of analog image-making… while offering them an ample amount of film renderings and digital styles.

DxO PhotoLab 7 also introduces changes to local adjustments, with some changes on the interface that were designed to make it easy to use the precision of local adjustments, which are a vital part of creative photo editing. DxO Labs says that by organizing local adjustment tools into a new dedicated palette in the workspace the interface becomes cleaner and makes photos more visible while they’re being worked on, allowing even greater precision from the popular U Point tool. As happens with any change, users must adapt, and I’ve not yet had the time to change from old habits, but I do believe having the tools arranged in groups makes for a better workflow, so this is a welcome change.

A unique in-frame color calibration tool

Photographers who use standard color checker charts to keep their color… correct, will be glad to know that this version features a unique in-frame color calibration tool, exclusive to DxO, which, the company claims, “ lets photographers create scientifically accurate, real-life colorimetric profiles in just a few clicks. Facilitated by a unique tool, working in concert with one of six industry-standard color checker charts from Calibrite and Datacolor, PhotoLab 7 can therefore eliminate the fallibility introduced by human ocular perception and the guesswork required when compensating for ambient viewing light or the color profile of a monitor.

Cinematic-style grading is also included, as PhotoLab 7 now supports Look Up Tables (LUTs) and comes with 17 DxO starter presets. These developments complement the advances in color management made in version 6, which introduced re-engineered color processing algorithms, a new extended working color space (DxO Wide Gamut), and a Soft Proofing mode. PhotoLab first began to set the standard in color control through its innovative HSL Color Wheel. The spectrum of color control tools now available in version 7 is therefore the result of years of concerted effort to deliver the lifelike and expressive color demanded by serious photographers.

“Our goal has always been to give photographers the ultimate in image quality, and PhotoLab 7 takes this another step further,” says Product Director Fabrizio Dei Tos Navalesi. “Combined with our ultra-wide gamut and soft proofing functionality, the introduction of the color calibration tool and support for LUTs creates a whole new level of control.”

HSL ColorWheel to local adjustments

One other new feature that photographers will appreciate is the addition of the powerful but easy-to-use HSL ColorWheel to local adjustments, making it easier to do things as altering the color of a subject’s clothing or flower, or subtly warming the highlights of a landscape scene, all with the highest quality and total creative freedom.

DxO PhotoLab 7 is available now for Windows and macOS, exclusively from the DxO website (https://shop.dxo.com/en) at the following price:

DxO PhotoLab 7: 229 € / 229 $

Owners of DxO PhotoLab 5 or 6 can take advantage of a special upgrade price:

DxO PhotoLab 7 upgrade price: 109 € / 109$

To upgrade, customers should log into their customer account at https://shop.dxo.com/login_upgrade.php/en.

DxO PhotoLab comes with unlimited access and does not require a subscription. It can be installed on up to three computers. Updates to version 7 are shipped for free to all license holders.

A full, one-month trial of DxO PhotoLab 7 is available from the DxO website: https://www.dxo.com/en/dxo-photolab/download/.