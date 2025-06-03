Tiffen will be at Cine Gear Expo LA June 6 and 7 but the following day the company opens its own event, the Tech Day & Stabilizer Expo ’25 in Burbank on Sunday.

With a stellar line-up of equipment demos and Tech Talks with renowned operators and cinematographers, the Tiffen Tech Day & Stabilizer Expo ’25 opens its doors at 11 am.

The Tiffen Technical Center at 2815 Winona Ave, Burbank, CA 91504 is the place to be on Sunday, June 8, if you want to see a stellar line-up of equipment demos and Tech Talks with renowned operators and cinematographers. Doors open for the Tech Day & Stabilizer Expo ’25 at 11:00 am. If you want to go to this FREE event, you have to register following the link available here.

Guests can see, talk and try the latest from brands including Angenieux, ARRI, Atlas Lens, Band Pro, Canon, Cinema Devices, GPI-PRO, HD Air Studios, MKV, Ready Rig, SOA, Wave Central, Women in Media, and more. Tiffen’s Try It & Fly It tent will offer a Steadicam extravaganza of the latest Academy Award winning Steadicam and Volt (including Volt 3) systems—ready to test out.

Inside, the Filter Demo Lounge will feature a live set and array of top cameras and lenses to help get eyes-on and hands-on the world of Tiffen filters including the newest innovation, Dark Contrast and the Glow line that people are talking about. They will also be showing mounting solutions including the new MCS system for instant magnetic filter mounting, and the world’s most elegant solution for using pro filters on smartphones.

This year’s Tech Talks feature up-close chats with top Steadicam Ops and DPs sharing clips and back stories divulging HOW they got that shot. The panel roster includes: Neal Bryant SOC, Colin Hudson, Charles Papert director/DP, Ari Robbins SOC, Brian Freesh SOC, Sandra Valde-Hansen ASC, LPS, Shane Hurlbut ASC, Miko Malkhasyan ACG, Christopher Ross, BSC, Francis Kenny ASC, and more.