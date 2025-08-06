Recognized with an Academy Award and Emmy for revolutionizing inertial stabilization, the Tiffen Steadicam Volt receives new technology, Volt-3, for brand new M2 Systems and Steadicam M2 & M1 upgrade.

The new Steadicam Volt-3 technology featuring electronically assisted stabilizer for Roll, Tilt & Pan, delivers an intuitive, ultra-precise feel ready to enhance every move a Steadicam operator makes.

The Tiffen Steadicam Volt has been recognized with an Academy Award and Emmy for revolutionizing inertial stabilization. With this next generation technology, operators can achieve higher quality camera movement, with faster set up times, greater range of movement, and a host of other advantages over previous electronic gimbal systems.

The new advancement in Steadicam Volt technology announced by Tiffen, Volt-3, offers three axes of fully-adjustable stabilization—ROLL, TILT, and now PAN for Steadicam M2 and M1 Sleds. With its advanced new pan axis control with simulated inertia and drag, the VOLT 3 delivers an intuitive, ultra-precise feel ready to enhance every move a Steadicam operator makes.

The extensive list of features starts with Instant On. Volt-3 start-up is integral to the system regardless of gimbal position. Next, Tiffen says, “the Level Calibration feature keeps the sled in neutral balance when stopping and cornering. Then it is no compromise operating. Horizons are level or if the shot calls for an unconventional “level” the system can hold independent horizons for high or low modes. Volt-3’s Pan, Tilt, Roll Damping, Inertia, and Dynamic Braking respond to operator control of the image under diverse operating conditions. Stress-free sticky mode is available in the Tilt axis. And if desired, the press of a button re-activates conventional operation.”

Weighing just 6-lbs/2.7kg, Volt-3 is available for M2 and M1 Sleds. It seamlessly integrates into the normal gimbal position, without added height to the stage or base, and is compatible with 1.58″ and 1.75” Posts.

Tiffen adds that “operators familiar with the original Volt, will be interested in the new control center, or “Pot Box” which Volt-3 adds to the Stage. With 4 user selectable dials, it controls Pan, Tilt, Roll, and Damping strength. Additionally there is one push-button for pausing the Volt, while another one activates a submenu for customized settings. Three LED indictors and a digital readout supply menu and precise system feedback. Importantly, by using the sub-menu, operators gain new control of pan inertia and pan drag—dramatically changing the Sled’s behavior to suit any shot requirement. Additional control is close at hand via two gimbal-mounted switchable buttons which access Sticky/Normal and presets”.

This patented 3-axis motorized assist integrates seamlessly with new and existing Steadicam M2 and M1 systems. Volt-3 packages are currently being offered for new Steadicam M2 systems, as well as Volt Gimbal and Stage Upgrades for existing M2 owners, and M1 Flat Stage and Tilt Stage owners.