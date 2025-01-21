News

Tiffen introduces new Fusion Filters to reduce filter stacking

Tiffen’s new dual purpose Fusion Filters combine Tiffen effects with precise light and glare control for, the company says, unmatched creativity.

Jose Antunes
January 21, 2025
The new Tiffen dual purpose Fusion Filters combine the industry’s most sought-after, original Tiffen diffusion effects with high quality Variable ND and Circular Polarizer technology. The new Fusion Filters offer creatives the ability to combine the softening beauty and highlight control of Black Pro Mist or subtle glamour and contrast moderation of Glimmerglass with VND (variable ND) or CPL (circular polarizer). The change allows for faster workflows when using filters, as instead of filter stacking to achieve the cinematic look of filter combos, users can easily attain deeper, more vibrant colors, and nuanced images using a single screw-in filter.

The FusionVND filters combine Tiffen’s signature Black Pro-Mist or Glimmerglass diffusion effects with advanced Variable ND technology, giving photographers and filmmakers the power to manage light precisely while maintaining a cinematic, dreamy quality. Black Pro-Mist + VND reduces highlights and contrast and creates a soft, cinematic quality of light while Glimmerglass + VND adds a soft glow to highlights and softens wrinkles and blemishes.

Fusion Filters available in two densities

The FusionPOL filters pair Tiffen’s Black Pro-Mist or Glimmerglass diffusion effects with Circular Polarizer technology, bringing out rich colors, deepening skies, and reducing reflections for clarity and contrast in every shot. Black Pro-Mist + CPL reduces highlights and contrast and smooths facial lines and the Glimmerglass + CPL creates luminous highlights with a subtle sparkle and smooths facial lines.

The four new Fusion Filters come in two densities each and multiple sizes. The Black Pro-Mist + VND (1/4 or 1 densities) and Glimmerglass + VND (1/2 or 2) are both available in 58mm, 67mm, 77mm, and 82mm sizes. The Black Pro-Mist + CPL (1/4 or 1) and Glimmerglass + CPL (1/2 or 2) are available in 49mm, 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm, and 82mm sizes. All Fusion Filters are compatible with step-up/step-down rings. Other sizes may be available upon request. Prices start at $ 219.99 USD for the 58mm version.

