Tiffen welcomes the filmmaking community for its annual Tech Day ’24 featuring the Stabilizer Expo, live equipment demos, and Tech Talks with renowned operators and cinematographers.

This year’s Tech Talks includes up close and personal chats with filmmakers and a special conversation with Garrett Brown & Dave Chameides to celebrate Steadicam’s 50th Anniversary.

The 2024 edition of Tiffen's annual Tech Day happens June 9, at Tiffen Technical Center, at 2815 Winona Ave, Burbank, CA 91504. Doors open at 11:00 am and the event runs until mid-afternoon.

Guests to this free event can see, talk and try the latest from brands including ARRI/ARRI CSS, Atlas Lens, Cinema Devices, Flowcine, MKV, Optical Support, Ready-Rig, Ronford Baker, Smart Systems, Chapman/Leonard, TILTA, Women in Media, and more.

The company says that “attendees are invited to get hands-on at Tiffen’s Filters On Set where they can test out the world of Tiffen filters including brand new diffusion and effects types on multiple camera/lens combos. It’s a chance to see the latest filter mounting innovations including the new MCS innovation for instant magnetic mounting, and the world’s simplest solution for using professional filters on smartphones.”

This year’s Tech Talks feature up close and personal chats with filmmakers showing and talking about their favorite shots and what it took to make them happen. Tiffen welcomes: Dean Cundey ASC, Neil Bryant SOC, Andy Schwarz SOC, Charles Papert director/DP, Chris Haarhoff SOC, Alicia Robbins DP, Shane Hurlbut ASC, and Richard Crudo ASC.

In honor of Steadicam’s 50th Anniversary guests won’t want to miss Tall Steadicam Tales: a Conversation with Garrett Brown & Dave Chameides. To RSVP or get more info about this free event follow this link or visit www.tiffen.com.