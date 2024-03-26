The market already offers multiple solutions to use filters with smartphones, but now there is a new one for you to check: the Tiffen Smartphone 58mm Filter Mount for iPhone!

With seamless integration and user-friendly design, installation is immediate—no tools needed. Thanks to Apple’s MagSafe Technology, the new Tiffen Filter Mount magnetically secures to the back of an iPhone.

Tiffen is the latest company to offer a – modern – solution to use filters with smartphones, although limited to models from Apple. We’ve written before, here at ProVideo Coalition, about solutions from Samsung (which continues to be missing from most markets…) or the recent “Photography Kit” from Xiaomi for its 14 Ultra model, or the Ulanzi kit, which is compatible with the recent iPhone models. While all these offerings are interesting, there seems to be a lack of standard when it comes to filter sizes: Samsung’s adapter is for filters with 72mm diameter, Xiaomi’s uses 67mm, Ulanzi opts for 52mm and now Tiffen chooses 58mm… Will we ever see those accessories get a standard? It would make sense…

Tiffen’s filter mount solution is very similar to Ulanzi’s in terms of design, something I believe is determined by the fact that both use Apple’s MagSafe Technology, but they are different, not just in filter diameter, but because Ulanzi’s uses magnetic filters while Tiffen goes for the classic screw-in filters.

Adapter offer a multitude of creative choices

The company says that “for the first time, Tiffen brings award-winning professional motion picture and still lens filters to the iPhone” but that’s essentially a marketing thing, because any of the other filter adapters with the classic thread allows you to use Tiffen’s filters, as they are available, usually, in sizes from 52 to 77mm. In fact, some of Tiffen filters, like the UV Protector Filter, are available in 25 different diameters, from 25 to 127mm!

It’s true, though, that if you opt for Tiffen filters to use with the new Tiffen Smartphone 58mm Filter Mount, you can benefit from the same trusted tools professionals count on to produce outstanding images. With seamless integration and user-friendly design, the new Tiffen Filter Mount magnetically secures to the back of an iPhone, ready to accept any Tiffen – or other brand – 58mm filter. The filter then simply threads on and you’re ready to capture images with enhanced creativity, light control, depth, and detail.

By adding the 58mm Filter Mount, the family of Tiffen Emmy and Academy Award winning filters, (sold separately), offers a multitude of creative choices to enhance the camera-phone in most everyone’s pocket. To control light, there’s Neutral Density (NDs), UV Protectors, and Polarizers. To smooth complexions and enhance the atmosphere, there’s Glimmerglass, Pro-Mist, Smoque, and Fog diffusion. For in-camera-phone effects, users can select Star FX, Digital Diffusion FX, and a rainbow of individual Color filters including Sunrise, plus dozens more.

Compatible with various iPhone 14/15 models

As the filter mount has a thread, it’s, at least on paper, possible to use an adapter to use filters with a large diameter, so if you’ve a collection of 72mm filters, for example, you can use it with Tiffen’s new accessory. I am just not sure if the MagSafe system accepts the extra weight from larger filters or if the accessory was designed to be used exclusively with 58mm filters.

The Tiffen Smartphone 58mm Filter Mount is precision made of black anodized aluminum, built for light weight and long life. It is compatible with iPhone 14/15, 14/15 Pro, 14/15 Plus, and 14/15 Pro Max models. The Tiffen Smartphone 58mm Filter Mount is priced at $29.99 list. Kits are also available. Tiffen Filters are available separately from top dealers worldwide. Will Tiffen also start offering filter adapters for Android devices?