Samsung quietly introduced a new accessory that may well be everything landscape and nightscape photographers want to have in their kit… if they are using a smartphone’s camera.

The new Professional Camera Lens Filter for the Samsung Galaxy S22/S21 Series allows you to use your 72mm filters with the company’s smartphones. Price for the accessory is still unknown.

Using external lenses and filters with smartphones is not an easy task, as different devices need different adapters and not all “universal” solutions are as universal as claimed. Most of the solutions depend on plastic clip-on adapters that are prone to break with use, and metal solutions like the System-S reviewed here at PVC previously are not compatible with all smartphones.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is an example of a smartphone that, due to its size, is difficult to use, with – some – clip-on adapters. Because of the design of the lens island, if you need to use the 3x telephoto, for example, the clip-on adapters available are not easy to place, especially if you use a protective case with your smartphone. Vignetting can occur and due to the pression the plastic piece exerts on the screen, you may end with some ugly marks on the protective film layer or the screen itself.

Companies as Moment do offer some lens – and filter – mount adapters that can be used, but they do offer accessories mostly for iPhone, meaning you’re out of luck if you’re an Android user. Well, things are about to change, at least for Samsung users who have S series smartphones. Samsung quietly introduced a Professional Camera Lens Filter compatible with the Galaxy S22/S21 Series, an accessory that will make the difference when it comes to using external filters… and lenses.

Adapter for 72mm filters

The adapter – reference GP-XVU021SAQBW – was released with the Galaxy S22 series, and is a clear sign that Samsung understands the needs of photographers who want to be able to use external filters with the devices. Those using models like the S22 and S22+ – or the S21 versions – can also use the adapter to expand their coverage in terms of lenses… if they are willing to try that route, but for owners of the S22 Ultra and the S21 Ultra, which already offer a versatile set of cameras – from 16 to 230mm – being able to use external filters in an easy way is great news.

While most of the clip-on adapters available are designed to work with small filters, with 37mm diameter, the Professional Camera Lens Filter is designed to accept 72mm diameter filters, meaning that I can use most of my Breakthrough Photography and Manfrotto filters – CPL, NDs and others – with the adapter, either directly or with a small step-up adapter to use 77mm diameter filters with the 72mm thread on the accessory.

The advantages of this new accessory are clear: no longer do you need to move a plastic clip-on adapter from lens to lens as you want to change focal length, a cumbersome operation that breaks any workflow, and all the vignetting problems are gone. Furthermore, the accessory, which is easy to put in place and remove according to Samsung, comes with an embedded cold shoe and tripod mounting hole, meaning it can be mounted on a tripod, for stability, and used to add external lights or a microphone, if you’re shooting video.

Samsung, where can we buy this?

Samsung suggests two filters to use with its Professional Camera Lens Filter holder: a CPL or circular polarizer, and a ND8, a neutral density filter that reduces light by about three stops. The good thing about the adapter is that you can use whatever filters you want. If you’ve a collection of filters like a variable ND or a 10-stop ND filter left aside because there was no way to use them with your smartphone, things are about to change, so get the dust off your filters.

Besides being able to use filters that you probably acquired for their quality, you’ll have an accessory that makes it easy to change filters and also use the same filter with any of the four cameras on a Galaxy S22 Ultra without having to go through complex and time consuming operations: just change to the lens you need and continue shooting. It’s even easier than on a conventional camera!

The Professional Camera Lens Filter adapter even has its own cap, so you can protect the filter if you decide to move the camera/smartphone from one location to a new one with the filter still attached. While the accessory is bigger than the plastic clip-on filter available until now, it’s still something you can carry around – even inside a large pocket – and the benefits it brings to any landscape or long exposure workflow are something you should consider. I know I do, and now I just need to know, from Samsung, the actual price of the adapter, and where can I buy it, things that are not mentioned on Samsung’s website now.