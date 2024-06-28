Great for travelling when deflated, fitting into a large pocket or backpack, the Zeniko tube lights are ideal for using on location, for either photography or video. Just remember to carry a power bank with you!

Inflatable lighting modifiers for photography and video are nothing new, but the advancements in materials have made the modern solutions better. One of the first inflatable soft boxes launched for flash, decades ago, was so bad that a folded paper napkin could do better, but the Zeniko tube lights surprised with their versatility. These lights may be a game-changer for people who need to create a take-anywhere studio and don’t want to compromise on brightness or versatility (within the limitations of this type of product, that is!).

With an integrated air valve, the tube lights can be effortlessly inflated using the included air pump – or simply blowing it up with your mouth – ensuring effective content creation wherever and whenever you go. The lighting market offers a variety of inflatable softboxes for LED tube lights and other light fixtures, but the Zeniko offer is different, as it is an inflatable tube light that comes in two sizes, 40 and 80cm, offering photographers and videographers multiple options in terms of lighting their creations.

These lights need a powerbank!

These multiuse inflatable tube lights may look like conventional inflatable outdoor lanterns – Klymit Inflatable Light being an example – but they are different because most inflatable camping lamps offer only white light while the Zeniko provide a wide range of bi-color temperatures from warm white to cold white in 5 levels: 3000K, 3800K, 4600K, 5600K, 6500K. Zeniko claims that the lights feature “full-spectrum LED bulbs with a Color Rendering Index (CRl) of 96+, ensure meeting users’ diverse lighting needs” and while you probably should not use them when precise light calibration is required, they are a game-changer when a portable take anywhere lighting solution is needed.

Besides allowing users to control light temperature in the most common range for most filming and photography uses, the Zeniko inflatable tube lights offer 10 levels of brightness, for a controlled delivery of light to the scene. There are two versions of the lights, the 5W OT40Bi, 40cm long, and the 10W OT80Bi, 80cm long. One thing you need to remember if you want to use these lights: you need a source of energy, as they do not have batteries, which is both a blessing (for air travel, as you can pack them in your checked luggage) and a curse (if you forget the required power bank at home).

Zeniko states that a 1W lithium power bank can last 7.4 hours for the 40cm version and 3.7 hours for the 80cm version. The company adds that the USB port used to connect to a mobile power supply can also be used to get power from the mains, with an adapter. For testing the lights we used a INIU B61 Power Bank 10000mAh, 3-Port Design (22.5W fast charge) we’ve used to charge smartphones on location. We discovered we could not use the two charging ports to power both lights simultaneously, so this is something you need to consider if buying the lights. The best solution is to have separate power banks, as that also makes sense if you want to place the lights in different parts of the scene. You can also plug them to the mains if you’ve that option. We’ve been using them as ambient light to test durability, using the power from USB hubs connected to PCs, and they work flawlessly and are excellent.

Designed for photography and video

In fact, Zeniko does suggest these lights are also good for camping, tent use and when you need a light for nighttime adventures – it’s a good idea to have one in the trunk of your car, ready for use, for example – but their specifications suggest that photography and video recording are what they are designed for. Crafted from durable yet lightweight materials, the Zeniko OT40 Bi/OT80 Bi boast excellent portability and flexibility with a mere 129g/185g in weight.

The package includes a small handheld air pump for inflation, but you can also blow it with your mouth. The high-intensity TPU airbag of the tube light features, according to Zeniko, an abrasion-resistant design, that provides excellent stretchability and protection for the LED bulbs while delivering soft light. One interesting note: the light is waterproof, except for charging cable, meaning you can use it to photograph, Zeniko suggests, an aquarium. That’s something most conventional tube lights cannot do!

Equipped with two N52 magnets on the back, the tube lights can be securely attached to any compatible metal support or accessory, ensuring convenient outdoor usage. The lights are also designed with a strap on the back, offering the convenience of handheld use or secure fastening in any scenario, enhancing the overall user experience. Remember, though, that you’ll always need to think of ways to secure the power bank that is needed to make them work!

Ideal for photographing small objects

The limited output of the Zeniko OT40 Bi/OT80 Bi is something you’ve to consider when using them. They should not be chosen as your main light for conventional photography or video when capturing large spaces, but for close-up work, tabletop photography or video or when you need to add a touch of light to a scene, they are affordable, compact solutions you should consider.

While most of the videos and images promoting the new lights from Zeniko suggest other uses, we wanted to explore the Zeniko OT40 Bi/OT80 Bi in some of the work we do photographing small objects – as shells or glass bottle miniature collections – and explore the creative options a tube light offers. The images shared here, and respective captions suggest exploration pathways others might want to try.

One final note: compact LED lights are something we’ve used, in a variety of – small – sizes and shapes, and all have their place in a studio that is portable. The problem with some of those lights is their small lighting surface, and that’s where the Zeniko OT40 Bi/OT80 Bi shine; they offer a 40/80cm long lighting surface with 180 degrees of coverage in a tube that is unlike any other photography tube, as it can be deflated and folded when not needed.