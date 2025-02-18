Following the success of the original Airglow Booklight, DoPchoice debuts a new addition to their inflatable line—the Float, an inflatable round toplight that offers unmatched versatility. ⁠

Simple to rig and compact to transport, the Float combines creative lighting advantages with utilitarian practicality, as it inflates quickly making it a hassle-free top, backlight, or bounce solution.

Available in 4-ft, 8-ft, and 12-ft diameter sizes, the Float system from DoPchoice consists of two adjustable inflated rings, supporting a cylindrical side cover, creating a circular, spill-free softbox. An attachable white Snapcloth diffusion adds ultra-soft natural lighting characteristics while a reversible black-white skirt can be added to further direct illumination. Outfitted with a three-point ceiling mount system, it is easy to loft into position.

The new solution follows the success of the original Airglow Booklight, which represents DoPchoice’s commitment to developing versatile, inflatable light modifiers designed for professional lighting control and seamless setup, offering precise, adaptable illumination. The Airglow Float provides precise control, effortless setup, and creative adaptability, making it an indispensable tool for modern lighting.⁠

A smart toplight

The new Airglow Float makes a smart toplight when mounted on popular LED panels or COB lights. Its up-face features an adjustable back wall which adapts to accommodate each unique lighting source, and can be rolled partially open or closed to reduce top spill. To create greater top-mounted diffusion the Float’s height can be adjusted from 150mm-300mm by positioning the rings at different angles.

The versatility of the new accessory does not stop there. In fact, for an entirely different effect, lighting units can also be mounted inside the Float. Flexible LEDs such as LiteMat and LiteTile can be lined around the cylindrical inner wall to send soft even light downwards. For more control users can offset one of the rings at an angle to create a cylindrical wedge shape, to further direct the angle of light.

A hassle-free and versatile solution

DoPchoice says that “to achieve a booklight effect, a light fixture can be positioned inside the crux of the Float’s wedge, bounced off the far wall and down through the Snapcloth diffusion for soft, even illumination. The Float can also be converted into a large bounce, (aka Snapbounce) by removing the cylindrical side cover and affixing an inner circular white backing. To mount, users can affix a Butterfly Ear via hook and loop to the outer lining of a ring so the entire fixture can be supported with a stand and grip head.”

Built for effortless setup and maximum adaptability, the Float inflates quickly making it a hassle-free top, backlight, or bounce solution. Its tiltable depth adjustment ensures uniform, even illumination.

The Airglow Float and other DoPchoice light modifiers, including the rest of the inflatable Airglow family, was shown at BSC Expo 2025, in London, Europe’s premier event for film and TV production equipment and technology, featuring the latest equipment and technologies, which ended February 17th.