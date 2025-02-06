Consisting of two L-shaped covers that slip easily onto the rim of a butterfly frame to completely seal light leaks, Spill Killer is DoPchoice’s newest solution to control light.

DoPchoice debuts Spill Killer, designed to prevent light leakage and ensure a clean, professional look for set or location lighting. The new accessory debuts at the AFC Paris Micro Salon.

The, DoPchoice says, “elegantly designed butterfly frame covers” consist of two L-shaped light stoppers that slip easily on to the rim of a butterfly or frost frame, completely sealing light spillage and eliminating undesirable edges between a scrim, grid or flag. With the Spill Killer in place, tell-tale shadows from ties or elastic and the frame structure securing the diffusion or flag are eliminated. By killing spill, the accessory helps ensure a clean, professional look for seamless lighting on set.

Available in 4’x4’, 6’x6’, 8’x8’, and 12’x12’ sizes, (with 20’x20’ coming soon), each Spill Killer is reversible, with a black side and a white side, that can be flipped depending on a scenario’s requirements. These quick setup shields attach securely via magnets which are stitched inside the cover, to protect the surface of the diffusion, bounce, or flag.

Each edge features a hook-and-loop central opening, so the Spill Killer can be mounted around the grip head of a pre-rigged a stand. The openings also allow users to attach additional accessories, or clamps on the frame. On each corner is a hidden grommet where safety cables can be secured. Removal is quick and each unit folds down neatly into its own convenient pouch for transport.

The new Spill Killers will be on display during the AFC Paris Micro Salon, at the MALUNA Stand, along with DoPchoice’s other popular light modifying accessories. The event, which starts today and runs until February 7, is organized by the, and we keep it in French to maintain the original touch, Association Française des directrices et directeurs de la photographie Cinématographique.

In conjunction with the Production Forum, dedicated to film and audiovisual production professionals – among other events offered by the CNC, the CST, the Ficam, Film Paris Région, the AFC and its Micro Salon devote the two days of the event to the tools and know-how involved in making film images. This annual event, eagerly awaited by manufacturers, distributors, rental companies and service providers, as well as users and visitors, meets the need for convivial encounters and quality exchanges around their work.