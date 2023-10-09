As Apple introduced its new iPhone models, Ulanzi announced a new kit of filters for the iPhone 15… or any smartphone compatible with the MagSafe functionality.

Ulanzi has introduced a collection of filters for any smartphone owner, an essential accessory as smartphone photography and video capture gain traction beyond the simple capture of snapshots for social media.

Ulanzi’s announcement is directed at the iPhone 15, for obvious reasons, but the slim and portable filter kit announced by the company is compatible with models from other brands, if the MagSafe functionality is present, or those smartphones use MagSafe cases.

MagSafe is a magnetic feature from Apple that has taken the smartphone accessories market by storm and caused new innovative iPhone accessories, and was adopted by other smartphone brands. A ring of small magnets on the back of the smartphone enables magnetic docking and charging – for iPhone – with a magnetic charger. MagSafe also allows the use of additional accessories like the… Ulanzi 52mm MagFilter Magnetic Filter Kit For Smartphones.

The product is available on pre-order, with shipments expected in November, and Ulanzi is selling the whole kit for $159.95 instead of the regular price of $219.95 during this period, meaning you can save 27% if you buy the six filters and the adapter. The one set package includes: MagFilter Magnetic Filter Adapter Ring x1, Magnetic CPL Filter x1, Magnetic Variable ND Filter x1, Magnetic Gold Silky Filter x1, Magnetic Blue Silk Filter x1, Magnetic 1/4 Black Soft-Focus Filter x1, Magnetic Four-Line Star Filter x1, Storage Case x1.

The whole kit and the essential filters

Here is a description of each of the filters included in the kit:

Magnetic CPL Filter : Eliminate reflections on water, glass, and non-metallic surfaces for more vibrant landscapes with the CPL filter, achieving improved image clarity, detail, and color saturation.

: Eliminate reflections on water, glass, and non-metallic surfaces for more vibrant landscapes with the CPL filter, achieving improved image clarity, detail, and color saturation. Magnetic Variable ND Filter : It offers adjustable neutral density (1-5 Stop), reducing the amount of light entering the lens to capture silky-smooth object movements without affecting the color.

: It offers adjustable neutral density (1-5 Stop), reducing the amount of light entering the lens to capture silky-smooth object movements without affecting the color. Magnetic Gold & Blue Silky Filter : Silk-like light effect for effortlessly creating a vintage atmosphere.

: Silk-like light effect for effortlessly creating a vintage atmosphere. Magnetic 1/4 Black Soft-Focus Filter : Reduces contrast for a soft, gentle image effect when shooting portraits and scenic photos

: Reduces contrast for a soft, gentle image effect when shooting portraits and scenic photos Magnetic Four-Line Star Filter: Add a starburst effect to point light sources for a creative romantic, dreamy atmosphere

The kit also includes a storage case and the MagFilter Magnetic Filter Adapter Ring, which securely attaches to the MagSafe magnet, preventing any drops. Because the filters are designed to work with the adapter, they are magnetic, and that means they are also stackable, which is important to know when you want to mix different filters. One important note: the Magnetic Variable ND Filter can not have other filter stacked over it… for obvious reasons.

Depending on your needs and preferences, the whole kit may be a bargain – or not -, specially at the launching price. While the effects filters may be of some use – or a lot of use for some people -, the essential kit for any smartphone photographer or videographer is built around two filters, the Magnetic CPL Filter and the Magnetic Variable ND Filter. The variable Neutral Density filter, which offers 5 stops variation, is promised to not create an “X” at the end of its rotation, which is reassuring… if it works. I’ve had some bad experiences with VNDs, so I am always a bit wary of those promises.

A replacement for the missing Samsung filter holder

Even at the regular prices, the VND and the CPL 52mm MagSafe filters will cost $39.95 and $25.95, to which you’ve to add the cost of the MagFilter Magnetic Filter Adapter Ring, $19.95, for a total of $85.85, which is acceptable, if the quality of the filters is good. Ulanzi says the filters are made from industry-leading German optical glass for better sharpness, added protection, low color aberration, and easier cleaning, but only a real world test can confirm that.

I’ve contacted Ulanzi asking for confirmation that the filter kit works with other smartphones, especially the Samsung S22 Ultra I use, but I’ve yet to receive a reply to my query (if I ever get one!), and no matter how much I am interested in trying those filters, I’ve given up spending money buying filters for smartphones unless I am able to return them if not satisfied.

The solution presented by Ulanzi is, no doubt, elegant, and a viable one, if it works with the Samsung S22 Ultra, to replace a filter holder from Samsung that never made it to the global market. In fact, the Professional Camera Lens Filter for the Samsung Galaxy S22/S21 Series, which the company announced early in 2022, is nowhere to be seen but in some countries in Asia… and Canada.

That filter holder, which allows you to use your 72mm filters with the company’s smartphones, is just what I need to keep using my DSLR filters – CPL, VND and others -, but Samsung does not appear to be interested in selling it, after having promoted the accessory as an essential piece of kit for photographers, even showing it in use in a recent promotional film for its S23 Ultra smartphone. In the Behind-the-Scenes video of Behold, a short film by Sir Ridley Scott, the Professional Camera Lens Filter appears in same shots…