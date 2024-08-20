Android users had to wait a while for the Blackmagic Camera app to be available, after the initial release for iPhone, but now the updates are coming to both platforms almost simultaneously.

Blackmagic Camera for Android 1.2 is now available, and it comes with support for the new Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL phones, besides improvements to the app for all the Android models compatible with it.

The new update, release today – version 1.2 – of the Blackmagic Camera app for Android is still behind, in term of numbers, as the version for iPhone has reached version 2.0, but it’s an important update that shows Blackmagic Design is working hard to keep with the introduction of new Android smartphone models, an operation that is more complex than creating an app for the “closed universe” that is the iPhone.

By adding support to the new Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL phones with version 1.2 of the Blackmagic Camera app for Android, the company makes it easier for those buying the new models from Google to install the app and start filming. The update also includes a number of performance and stability improvements including addressing a stability issue while playing clips in the media panel, correctly displaying the LUT icon when in use, and ensuring the correct orientation is used when working with mirror front facing cameras.

Blackmagic Camera app can not use S22 Ultra telephotos at 4K

Blackmagic Design notes that “in addition, screen size is now accurately detected on OnePlus 12 phones and clips will now display without duplicates in the media page after recording.”

Here is a complete list of all the updates in version 1.2:

Support for Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL.

Addressed a stability issue while playing.

Addressed a clip orientation issue with the mirror front facing camera.

Addressed a number or LUT icon display issues.

Addressed issue with screen size detection on OnePlus 12.

Addressed stability issues with Xiaomi 14.

Addressed issue with display of duplicate clip after recording.

General performance and stability improvements.

Changes not mentioned in the list above but that I found by updating my version of the app are the answer to some of the problems mentioned by users of the Samsung S22 Ultra: we could not use the 67mm or 230mm telephotos in 4K, as we can with Samsung’s Camera app, and there was no information given as the resolution was simply changed to FHdD, but now the Blackmagic Camera app shows a warning that 4K resolution is disabled because the 67mm lens does not support it.

The same warming appears on the screen for the 230mm lens which, again, can be used with Samsung’s camera app at 4K. It’s unfortunate, but it’s probably a limitation of the hardware, as the sensors used are only 10MP. This leaves only the wide and ultra wide-angle lenses to be used with 4K, and FHD for the remaining lenses. The camera for selfies does not support 4K either.

With mostly positive reviews and a score of 4.3 out of 5, the Android version of Blackmagic Camera app has been well received, as browsing through some of the comments on the Google Play Store suggests. The app is free and is a “bridge” to all the other Blackmagic Design products, if you wan to use them. Or you can just use the app with the video editing tools you’re used to.