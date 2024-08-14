With AI features to help you perfect the shot — from getting everyone in the group photo to capturing zoomed-in videos, according to Google, the new Pixel 9 smartphones are revealed.

The new Pixel 9 Pro smartphones from Google have a lot of usual “tricks” from Google’s camera department, a lot of use of AI and now come in two sizes and with a 42 MP camera for selfies!

There are for different models under the Pixel 9 name, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Here at PVC, we take a closer look at the Pro and ProXL, which are the same model with different sizes. For the first time, Google’s Pro model comes in two different sizes: Pixel 9 Pro (6.3- inch display) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.8-inch display), which is about the same size as the Pixel 8 Pro. Both new models have Goggle’s Super Actua displays, and a new 42 MP front camera.

Yes… one of the main changes in terms of cameras is the move from a 10.5MP sensor/camera on the Pixel 8 Pro to a new 42 MP front camera so you’ll get sharper and brighter selfies in low light, according to Google. The company also says that the new camera module offers a wider angle, 17mm against 20mm previously, so “you can get the perfect group selfie”. Users of the Google 8 Pro will need to take one step back – even less is enough – to get the same framing…

A new 48MP 5x telephoto lens

Despite Google stating that the new models have a “new 48MP 5x telephoto lens has an upgraded sensor that improves autofocus so you can get sharper images — even with low light” the triple camera island present on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL smartphones is similar to the one in the Google Pixel 8 Pro: 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide) 48 MP, f/2.8, 113mm (periscope telephoto 5x ), and 48 MP, f/1.7, 123˚ (ultrawide). Without detailed information in terms of sensors used and looking only at specifications, the only visible difference is that the ultrawide on the Pixel 8 Pro has a f/2.0 aperture.

Even though the cameras look the same, Google claims that “with outstanding camera performance and a re-engineered imaging pipeline, your photos and videos will more accurately capture the world around you. We’ve also added AI features to help you perfect the shot — from getting everyone in the group photo to capturing zoomed-in videos.”

Yes, that’s where we reach the part about AI and some of the tricks that are usually part of any Google smartphone. Here is some information, shared by Google, about the new or upgraded features present in these models. You’ll have to decide if they justify investing on these models or you’re better waiting for the Pixel 10 Pro:

Magic Editor in Google Photos has new editing capabilities so you can get the shot you want. Auto frame lets you reframe a photo for better composition, and you can reimagine your photos by simply typing what you want to see — like adding wildflowers to an open field — so you can bring your ideas to life.

Video Boost — available on all Pro phones — is even better, processing Night Sight Videos twice as fast once videos are uploaded. And for Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can use the 48MP 5x telephoto to record high-resolution zoom videos all the way to 20x with Super Res Zoom Video.

On Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can use up to 20x Super Res Zoom in Night Sight Video or Video Boost. It combines details from the upgraded telephoto camera with advanced machine learning to add rich details — no matter the lighting condition. So, the next time you’re in the back row at a concert, you can capture videos like you’re front and center.

Add Me makes sure no one gets left behind. First, take a photo of the group, then trade places with someone and take a second photo with you in it. Pixel uses augmented reality in real time to guide the second photographer to frame the photo to match the composition of the first one. Pixel then merges both images so everyone is in a single photo, photographers included.

With Reimagine in Magic Editor, just describe what you want in a text box and see your ideas come to life. Get creative and change the appearance of grass, skies, trees, indoor decor and more in your photos.

Auto frame in Magic Editor is a new AI feature that generates options to better frame a photo you’ve already captured. It can even suggest a wider view of your image, using generative AI to fill in the blanks around the subject. This feature is trained on photographic techniques that emphasize the subject of your photo.

Panorama mode now delivers even higher-quality images with an updated, easy-to-follow UI. Pixel was the first phone to use Night Sight for your photos and videos, and now it’s the first to use it for brilliant low-light panoramas of landscapes and cityscapes.

Zoom Enhance intelligently fills in the gaps between pixels and predicts fine details for high-quality, post-capture zoom results. It will be available on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and is rolling out to Pixel 8 Pro starting today.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are available now with suggested starting prices of $999.00 and $1.099.00.