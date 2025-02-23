The new PowerShot V1 is not merely a new vlogging camera from Canon but a whole new concept with full-fledged video and still image functions to meet the wide range of needs of creators.

With a 1.4-inch sensor that is similar to Micro Four Thirds, a built-in three stop ND filter, enhanced video functions and a built-in fan that is a first for compact cameras, the PowerShot V1 signals the return of compacts to Canon.

The PowerShot V1 is the second compact digital camera in the PowerShot V series, which allows users to enjoy full-scale video shooting, following the PowerShot V10 (released in June 2023). The PowerShot V10 didn’t fare well, due to poor battery life and heat management, so no one was expecting the V series to expand further, especially as smartphones have made compacts redundant… a trend that apparently is gone, as we see a resurgence of interest for compact camera models from the new generations. This is happening in China and Japan, and that explains, somehow, why the PowerShot V1 is launched in Japan for now, as if Canon is testing the waters before distributing the new model elsewhere.

The PowerShot V1 is not just a new V series camera. In fact, it introduces a series of features that suggest a new path for Canon in terms of its compact models, starting with the 1.4-inch sensor used and ending in the cooling fan that dissipates heat inside the camera, a first for compact cameras this size. According to Canon, “the built-in cooling fan efficiently releases heat from inside the camera, preventing thermal shutdown and enabling long periods of video recording and streaming.”

Built-in fan allows extended video capture

The built-in fan allows for extended shooting times of over 2 hours, even at 4K30P. Canon notes that “when set to “High”, the camera body will become hot, so use a tripod” and that the card may become hot, so be careful when removing it from the camera. The information available also reveals that you can extend the video recording time by adjusting the cooling fan’s “Fan” and “Fan rotation speed settings in the camera. If the cooling system works as suggested, it’s a welcome addition to what is a vlogging camera.

The PowerShot V1 features a lens equivalent to 16-50mm /F2.8-4.5 (in 35mm format) for stills, which turns into a 17-52mm when shooting video. Canon adds that “when shooting still images, the zoom setting can be set to 1.4x crop. When set to 1.4x crop, the camera uses an area equivalent to a 1.0-inch sensor and can also be switched to a standard zoom with a focal length of approximately 23-71mm.” Stills can be captured at up to 30 frames per second, using the electronic shutter (1/6000) while the mechanic shutter reaches 1/2000 of a second.

Canon Log 3 included

The large 1.4-inch Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus sensor is new, with a size similar to Micro Four Thirds but in a 3:2 ratio. The effective number of pixels for video is 18.7MP with a maximum of 22.3MP for stills. The lens includes a built-in three-stop ND filter that will be a useful feature for many of the potential users of this camera.

With Subject Tracking IS, optical stabilization that can be combined with electronic stabilization in video mode, the camera can shoot 4K60P (crop) video, as well as high-quality 4K30P with 5.7K oversampling. The camera includes Canon Log 3, which supports 4:2:2 10bit log shooting, achieving rich gradation even in high contrast scenes. A wider range of corrections is possible during post-production. In addition to BT.709/BT.2020 color space, CinemaGamut, which covers almost 100% of the visible range, is also available.

Video shooters will appreciate the inclusion of microphone and headphone sockets to enable high-quality audio capture. The camera also includes Canon’s multi-function hot shoe connector, a next-generation interface that expands the scope of video recording. It is also possible to input digital audio when shooting video, or connect to a smartphone to utilize the network.

The Canon PowerShot V1 is only being released in Japan, – for 165,990 Yen, approximately $1,112.35 -, China and other markets in the East, and there is no information about when it will be available in Western countries.