Packed with updated cameras, new sensors, helpful features, lots of AI and more, the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro from Google arrive with a promise: to offer the best camera experience in the Pixel series.

With a triple camera using sensors on the 50 MP range – on the Pixel 8 Pro -, Google is setting the norm for smartphone cameras, while other companies still seem undecided about which sensor size to use.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro bring the biggest updates to Google’s camera and Google Tensor G3 in years, putting, the company says, ”pro photo — and now computational video — capabilities into the palm of your hands.” Launched with the promise of seven years of updates, the new models have everything users expect modern smartphones to offer, and while that’s important, here at ProVideo Coalition we look at the camera aspects of the new models, starting with the choices made by Google for the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We leave aside the selfie camera, which is the least important from a photographer’s perspective.

Both models use a 50 MP sensor for the main camera (wide) with a f/1.7, 25mm lens featuring multi-directional PDAF, multi-zone Laser AF, OIS, but that’s the only thing in common in terms of cameras, as the Pixel 8 model then goes for a 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), a pair of cameras which will be enough for many people but will not appeal to those wanting to use a smartphone as a camera. The Pixel 8 Pro is the right choice if you want a full kit for photography and video.

The Pixel 8 Pro has two more cameras/lenses: a 48 MP, f/2.8, 113mm (telephoto), and a ultrawide 48 MP f/2.0, which are an appealing kit for anyone wanting to use a smartphone as a camera: you have three focal lengths that allow you to frame your subjects creatively, and, with the help of AI, you can even extend the range of the 113mm telephoto a bit longer.

All smartphone sensors to start at 50 MP

Although the sensor sizes of the cameras/lenses are different, the fact that all are around the 50 MP mark makes full sense and it’s a tendency we’ve seen from other smartphone brands. On March 2022 we wrote here at PVC that “With its triple 50 MP master camera array with enhanced cinematography technology, the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone sets a possible standard for the industry…” and Xiaomi, who repeated the triple 50 MP camera logic on the 13 Pro, is not the only company to use 50 MP sensors; the HONOR Magic5 Pro also has a triple camera built around 5 0MP sensors, the vivo X90 Pro has two 50 MP sensors, and the Huawei Mate P50 Pro has a 50 MP on its main camera.

Sony has recently said the company wants all smartphone sensors to start at 50 MP, supporting that with a presentation of its most recent 50 MP sensors range, but even Sony has not yet committed to follow what it preaches; in fact, the recent Xperia 5 V has a 48 MP sensor, similar to the one used on the Sony Xperia 1 V, a 52MP sensor (IMX 888) that works as a 48 MP, paired with a stabilized (OIS) 24mm f/1.9 lens… but then uses a 12 MP Sony IMX 563 sensor for its 16mm ultrawide camera!

Google says the new models “feature powerful, upgraded camera systems for stunning photo and video quality, plus game-changing editing tools” and adds that “every camera on the Pixel 8 Pro has been upgraded, starting with the main camera that captures better photos and videos in low-light settings. The bigger ultrawide lens delivers even better Macro Focus, the telephoto lens captures 56% more light and takes 10x photos at optical quality, and the front-facing camera now has autofocus for the best selfies on a Pixel phone.”

AI-powered editing features

As for the Pixel 8, while it shares the same updated main camera, the other news that may be important to some is that the ultrawide camera is updated to include autofocus, which brings Macro Focus outside our Pro series for the first time. Great news, just imagine what it would be able to capture, if the sensor were not a 12 MP but the 48MP used on the Pixel 8 Pro…

According to Google, compared to Pixel 7 Pro, the 48 MP ultrawide lens on the Pixel 8 Pro gathers 105% more light and focuses 30% closer for improved Macro Focus shots with amazing aesthetic blur. To top it off, the 48 MP telephoto lens gives you even cleaner zoomed-in shots in low-light settings even at 10x with optical quality.

AI-powered editing features in Google Photos will help users achieve better results when editing photos and videos. These updates build on the AI technology from Google Research behind tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, incorporating new technology and techniques — like generative AI — to open up more editing possibilities. These new features let you focus more on what matters most with your photos and videos — from getting the perfect group shot that captures everyone with their eyes open to reducing distracting sounds in your favorite videos.

Pro Controls on the Pixel 8 Pro

While some of the new features may not appeal to everyone, all users of the Pixel and Pixel 8 Pro will appreciate one thing: the camera app has an intuitive, redesigned interface, letting you quickly find and capture content in your favorite photo and video modes. And for Pixel 8 Pro, you’ll have access to Pro Controls, giving you more creative control of the Pixel Camera, what is crucial for those who want to take control of their images.

According to Google, in addition to white balance, exposure and shadows brightness controls, you’ll now be able to manually adjust focus, shutter speed and ISO on Pixel 8 Pro. And new Pro settings let you take 50MP photos throughout the zoom range. Even as you fine-tune Pro Controls, all of Pixel’s HDR+ computational photography is still enabled.

The differences that make it easy to choose one model over the other continue, as later this year, Pixel 8 Pro will get Video Boost, which pairs Tensor G3 with our powerful data centers to apply cutting-edge processing to your videos. It adjusts color, lighting, stabilization and graininess, and the result is stunning videos that look true to life. Video Boost also enables Night Sight Video on Pixel for better low-light smartphone video quality.