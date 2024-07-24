Last month Blackmagic Design released the Android version of its Blackmagic Camera app for a limited number of smartphone brands and models. Version 1.1, now available, expands that list.

The new version of Blackmagic Camera app supports Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and S22 series, the OnePlus 11 and 12 and the Xiaomi 13 and 14 series.

When on June 25 Blackmagic Design announced the Android version of its Blackmagic Camera app, the limited number of models compatible with the app raised questions from many users. The app, when released, was only compatible with phones running Android 13 and after, and the following models: Samsung Galaxy S23, S23FE, S23+, S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra Google Pixel 7, 7a, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro.

As there was no information from Blackmagic about the eventual expansion of the number of models compatible with the app, some Android users felt they were left behind. Others found ways to download an “unofficial” version and try it on their smartphone. That’s how I discovered that the Blackmagic Camera app was working perfectly with my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and also that despite having an older Xiaomi running Android 13, there is no way to make the app work. That’s perfectly logic, though, as it’s an old smartphone.

The “unofficial” version of the Blackmagic Camera app seemed to work fine and has done so for a whole month, but now I’ve made it official, as Blackmagic Design released an update to the app, version 1.1, which includes the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the list of compatible models. I just had to open Google’s PlayStore, search for the app to receive a message that it was already installed and if I wanted to update. Before I could not even see the app in the list of installable software.

OnePlus and Xiaomi smartphones included

The new version, updated this month, adds support Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and S22 series, the OnePlus 11 and 12 and the Xiaomi 13 and 14 series. Blackmagic Camera 1.1 also adds a host of new features: Here is what’s new for Blackmagic Camera for Android 1.1:

HDMI monitoring.

D LUTs for recording and monitoring.

Pull focus transition controls.

Blackmagic Cloud organizations.

Login account within Blackmagic Cloud.

Ability to dim screen while recording.

Optional image noise reduction.

Optional image sharpening.

Audio level pop-up.

Japanese translations.

Ability to not generate a proxy while recording.

Save clips to any location including external storage.

General performance and improvements.

Blackmagic Camera for Android is available now as a free download from Google Play.