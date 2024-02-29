The grip for the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone is not only designed to ensure stability, it also includes a built-in battery that extends battery life by 23%. The kit also includes a 67mm filter adaptor ring.

Smartphones may be the cameras we always have with us, but they are not very ergonomic if you want to photograph for extended periods of time. While for many people it’s enough to just hold the bare smartphone with their hands, adding a grip to the device makes for a more comfortable usage. That explains why, from Shoulderpod to ShiftCam, not to mention a series of Chinese brands trying to have a share of the market, there is a choice of smartphone grips, as well as other accessories.

The photography kit from Xiaomi now announced at the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, includes not only a grip but a filter adapter ring that allows for the use of 67mm filters, which is a welcome addition to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. True, this is not absolute news for the company, as it has introduced a grip for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra before, but as that model was only available in China, the photography kit is “absolute news” for Western countries. Besides, it introduces a few changes that make it better.

A great 67mm filter adapter

The 67mm filter adapter ring, around the camera island (where the Leica name is clearly visible), can be easily installed and removed, as well as the new decoration ring that comes in the package, and adds a touch of color to the smartphone, according to Xiaomi. This allows for the use of any 67mm threaded camera filter, or any larger size filter, with a step-up ring adapter, if you already have, as is my case, 72mm filters.

Xiaomi’s 67mm filter adapter follows a growing trend in smartphones, that led to the introduction of solutions as Ulanzi’s filter adapter for the iPhone 14, the NEEWER 67mm Phone Filter Mount or the Professional Camera Lens Filter, a 72mm adapter for the Samsung Galaxy S22/S21 Series, which the company announced early in 2022, but is nowhere to be seen except in some countries in Asia… and Canada.

These filter adapters are better than the old 37mm clip on adapters, which are not always easy to use, and which pose problems with modern camera islands that group multiple lenses/cameras. Many of the new adapters work with different smartphones, offering new options for those who want to explore the use of filters with their smartphone photography or video.

Grip offers stability and a built-in battery

The 67mm filter adapter solution from Xiaomi is designed for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and is the logical choice if you use the smartphone for your photography. No need to worry about compatibility issues, as it fits like a glove. If Xiaomi does not follow Samsung’s example and forgets to ship the accessory to different markets around the world, that is…

The grip itself solves a series of problems: it offers enhance stability, makes it easier to shoot from different angles holding the smartphone with just one hand, and it includes a built-in 1500mAh battery which can automatically charge your smartphone to extend the battery life by 23%, according to Xiaomi. Again, there are different grips for smartphones available, with or without battery included, as we’ve shown in a previous article, but the grip included in the photography kit for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra makes absolute sense for this model.

New buttons and functions

Although similar in aspect to what Xiaomi offered with the previous flagship, the version of the grip for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which the company refers to as a “professional photography grip” uses a stable and reliable Type-C connection instead of the regular Bluetooth, to ensure low latency. It also features a new video recording button and a dial, on the other side of the shutter button.

The new recording button is used to start/stop recording by default, with customisable options for aspect ratio, photo format, metering mode and other functions. The new custom dial serves to adjust EV by default, with customisable options for aperture, shutter, ISO and other functions. The shutter button is a two-stage shutter: when the camera is off, press and hold the shutter for quick activation. When the camera is on, half-press the shutter to focus the lens; press it to take a photo/continuous shooting (adjustable in settings). In the gallery, half-press the shutter to return to the camera interface.

The lever on the base of the shutter button is the zoom lever, used to quickly switch focal lengths or use continuous zoom when the camera is on (adjustable in settings).

Designed for photography and videography enthusiasts, offering extended features in a dedicated grip and case, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit is available for separate purchase, for EUR 199 (+/- $215).