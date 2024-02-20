ShiftCam is back with a new product, and this time it’s not a grip for your smartphone but a bag to carry all your smartphone photography gear.

Announced as the world’s first professional bag for mobile photography, the upcoming WorkFlow Sling from ShiftCam has one goal: to reinvent the camera bag for your phone.

We’ve all been there: when moving from conventional cameras to smartphones for photography, it’s not always easy to find a photo bag to carry the new gear around. Conventional bags, be it shoulder of backpacks, are too big to use with a smartphone and a couple of extra -small – lenses and accessories. I know that from experience.

In fact, the camera bags I use for conventional photo gear are not the best option for carrying smartphones. As I usually carry only my S22 Ultra – with a ShiftCam ProGrip (and an extra Shoulderpod G2 and a small tripod, for when I need a stable support) and a couple of accessories, like a battery pack and a couple of small LED lights, I’ve managed with a small holster from ThinkTank Photo, or, more often, the belt pack from my MindShift Gear Rotation 360 Pro, which carries a lot inside, including a Benro tripod I use for the smartphones.

No camera bags designed for smartphones

There are other bags that can fit a smartphone photography kit, and, thanks to adjustable inner compartments, some will work, but what ShiftCam proposes is different: it’s a bag designed for smartphone photography, with the right space and compartments to carry all your gear. Although smartphones are, for a growing number of people, their go-to cameras, there are no camera bags designed with them in mind, so ShiftCam decided to craft a new mobile photography-first sling bag “that puts your phone’s camera first.”

ShiftCam already offers wrist and neck straps for its ProGrip accessory and that are compatible with different smartphones but offering a camera bag is a new step for the company. In fact, the WorkFlow Sling is the first of what appears will be a collection of new accessories for smartphone photography coming from ShiftCam. On the website created to promote the new solution ShiftCam shows three different add-ons – TechPouch, LensCube and CameraCube – and a raincover for the all-in-one ecosystem, suggesting that the bag adapts to the needs of different content creators.

Although the WorkFlow Sling looks like any other photo bag, its interior reveals some differences: it has the world’s first LensPouch, as ShiftCam calls it, lens pockets for the small add-on lenses used with smartphones, designed to keep the lenses secure but also allow for easy pull retrieval. The front pouch works as lens changing platform and a quick gear storage while the central compartment for phone storage has fast zip access.

Designer Ben Kook imagined the WorkFlow Sling

With an external carry strap that securely carries large items that don’t fit inside the bag, trolley compatible, so it easily slides onto standard suitcase handles for convenient travel, the WorkFlow Sling has a quick adjustable strap with a simple pull mechanism for fast strap length adjustment and comfortable positioning.

The new WorkFlow Sling is designed by Ben Kook, a globally recognized designer with 5 patents and 12 years of experience at renowned firms like Manfrotto, LowePro, Kata, Gitzo, National Geographic, and Pivo, brings his expertise to the forefront with the introduction of the ShiftCam WorkFlow Sling Bag. This innovative mobile photography bag showcases his expertise, blending camera bag design principles for the mobile photography industry.