With a large frosted diffuser, a continuous light dimmer, and a colour adjustment dial, the Shoulderpod L2 is more than a solution for adding light to your videos, it’s a creative tool that will take your smartphone videos to a professional level.

Shoulderpod recently introduced a series of solutions for videographers, their POD series, and now the company introduces Shoulderpod L2, a video light for your smartphone videos. It’s not your regular lighting solution, as this compact and lightweight video light offers more than the regular lighting systems used by many people to add light to their smartphone videos.

Portable video lights often produce harsh shadows, emit excessive brightness, and come with a fixed colour setting, which causes the unnatural lighting commonly seen in amateur videos across social media. The Shoulderpod L2 has been designed with a large frosted diffuser, a continuous light dimmer, and a colour adjustment dial. The result is natural, studio-grade lighting that you can control and will instantly elevate your footage to professional levels.

A “nice pair” with the Shoulderpod G2 grip

The Shoulderpod L2 features a dual mount – standard cold-shoe mount with safety lock and Standard ¼”-20 metal threaded insert for tripod mount – that will allow you to assemble it on any camera, rig or tripod, but it was also designed to work in tandem with Shoulderpod’s solutions, like the Shoulderpod G2 grip. The hinged Y-shaped stand allows the light to rotate in the direction you need, giving you extra creative freedom, as it allows you to adjust the light direction under tricky conditions like close-ups or top-down shots.

The Shoulderpod L2 has brightness Control from 80 to 800 Lumen. Two L2 lights can be mounted on top of the G2 grip, delivering 1.600 Lumen for high light demanding situations, but one other option that can be explored is to mount one of the lights laterally; as it rotates on its hinge, you can control the amount of light reaching the subject. While the power of the units does not allow it to be used for long distances, for close up or tabletop subjects it’s an interesting option that I am eager to explore.

It’s obvious that you can also place the L2 lights on a tripod for more control, but the idea of working from the solid base that the Shoulderpod G2 grip offers for some shots is something to be explored, as it makes the new units even more interesting as part of the lineup offered by Shoulderpod. One light, though, will be enough for most situations, but for the price – €39.90 – you may as well pack two in your kit. The “Always-with-you” pocket design of these compact and lightweight video lights make it easy to take them – or a single unit – with you in your backpack or camera bag. Its ultra-sleek design and featherlight build make it an indispensable addition to your video kit. With a height of 91 mm, width of 78 mm and 26mm of thickness the L2 has a weight of 150gr. Its light panel is 60x60mm.

Battery has two hours of autonomy

A studio-grade light for your smartphone videos, the L2 adds a professional touch to your smartphone footage by easily adjusting brightness and colour temperature. Because better lighting means better videos. Here are the key features that make the Shoulderpod L2 a “must have”:

Brightness control from 80 to 800 Lumen, so you can obtain a perfectly balanced fill-in lighting without over-exposing your subject by accurately adjusting the brightness level dial.

Frost-white diffuser, so you can experience soft, beautiful shadows through the synergy of its 66 bi-colour LEDs, 60×60 mm frost-white diffuser, and uniform 120º light cone.

Colour adjustment from 2500ºK to 6500ºK. allowing you to achieve a professional look by seamlessly adjusting and matching light colour between your subject and background.

The Shoulderpod L2 features an internal rechargeable battery able to provide two hours of autonomy at full brightness, meaning it will deliver enough power for going through a typical shooting session. Here are the key features of the battery: