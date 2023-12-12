A tripod + monopod + hand-held-stabilizer for helping you make professional videos easily, the new Shoulderpod T1 should be in your shopping list for 2024 if you shoot with a smartphone.

If you extensively use a smartphone to shoot video… or to take photographs that need some form of support, like long-exposure photos, then a tripod is a must-have accessory. Shoulderpod, a company that has some of the best solutions when it comes to supporting smartphones – like the Shoulderpod G2 which I continue to have in my photo bag – and recently introduced a series of solutions for videographers, ends the year with another surprise: a tripod designed to work with its range of accessories.

A multi-functional support, the Shoulderpod T1 has a minimum length of 43 cm when packed for storage but extends up to 162 cm, allowing you to shoot presentations, stand up interviews or pieces-to-camera at face level. When combined with the Shoulderpod G2 grip, lens height raises up to 176 cm. It’s more than a tripod, though: the Shoulderpod T1 is a revolutionary multi-functional support that unfolds as a tripod, a monopod and a hand-held stabilizer, providing you with a three-in-one solution for shooting outstanding videos with your smartphone.

On first look the tripod is similar to the Benro SLIM Series, and as I’ve used a Benro for supporting my smartphone, I picked it from my bag and checked: yes they do share some features, but while the Benro packs to only 33 cm when closed, it only extends to 145 cm – or 159 cm with the Shoulderpod G2 grip on top – making it not the best option for stand up interviews, the Shoulderpod T1 is clearly developed with video in mind.

Capture top-down shots easily

While for my photography with smartphones the Benro has served me well, the Shoulderpod T1 is an attractive alternative if you shoot video regularly. With an ultralight design with a total weight of only 1,4 kgs for perfect portability, the tripod features 4 segments legs and a central column extension. Its robust all-metal construction – all structural parts made of pro-grade Duraluminium alloy – guarantees maximum stability even when fully extended.

As a tripod, the Shoulderpod T1 offers multiple configurations for every potential shooting situation. The reversible central column will help you place the camera at ground level for adding dramatic and creative low shots to your stories. It’s more than a feature, it’s your gateway to exploring new perspectives for telling your story in a way that resonates and captivates.

The adjustable leg angles allow you to fine-tune the framing to capture the perfect shot. Whether on uneven terrain or angling for a specific perspective, the Shoulderpod T1 tripod offers the flexibility you need to realize your vision.

For desktop photography or video, the Shoulderpod T1 has a neat trick that makes it a must-have if you need to capture top-down shots easily and get your audience into the action. The tripod has a unique desktop configuration for shooting top-down shots easily. If you need to record videos of your creative process, tutorials, or those so popular unboxings … these immersive shots will make the audience feel they are just in front of you.

A versatile hand-held stabilizer

Setup is easy: use the central column inverted for the simplified desktop configuration, and add the wooden handle – a classic Shoulderpod – as one of the legs. It’s easy to setup and avoids complicated setups such as cranes or over-the-head structures typically used for this technique.

Like so many other tripods today, the Shoulderpod T1 transforms into a monopod, by unscrewing a leg from your tripod and instantly transforming it into a fully functional monopod, with the center column add on top. When shooting video, speed and convenience are crucial, so the T1 can swiftly convert into a monopod without the need for any tools to meet the changing demands of your shoot. Fully extended, with the central column added, the monopod reaches a maximum height of 162 cm.

The third function offered by the tripod is not something you see mentioned much, but the idea will, no doubt, make people look at their own tripods in a new light: remove the central column and start using it as a versatile hand-held stabilizer avoiding the inconvenience of electronic gimbals. Attach the wooden handle and wrist strap for maximum comfort and stability. This will allow you to discover the power of capturing stable clips from new points of view and add a cinematic look to your stories and B-roll.

The T1’s ball-head includes a standard Arca-Swiss plate with ¼”-20 stud and quick release mechanism so you can release your camera rig easily with the twist of a knob and access the freedom of going handheld in less than a second. The 30 mm ball head comes with 2 spirit-levels. Shoulderpod says that it is “compatible with any Arca-Swiss plate or ball-head you may already own” and adds that “you can add a second plate to your set-up for switching from horizontal to vertical video in a blink.”

The Shoulderpod T1 tripod has a price of €119.90 which converts to +/- $129.35. It’s probably a good gift suggestion for this holiday season.