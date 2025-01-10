Among the highlights of this year’s edition of CES was the debut of Play For Dream MR, an Android-based spatial computer, which garnered praise from media, exhibitors, and attendees alike.

A clone of the Apple Vision Pro, the Play For Dream MR headset, featuring an 8K Micro-OLED screen and DTS:X Ultra certification, is capable of capturing 3D videos in both Spatial Video and VR180 formats.

First announced in June 2024, the Play For Dream MR headset is the world’s first Android-based spatial computer, designed to “seamlessly blend digital and reality worlds to deliver powerful spatial entertainment experiences that revolutionize how people reach the world.” Play for Dream Technology introduced its technology at the 2024 Mobile World Congress and followed it with the revelation of the headset, supported by a Kickstarter campaign.

Now the company took the Play For Dream MR headset to Las Vegas, for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, to share with more people this product that transcends the boundaries of a TV, theatre room, computer, gaming console, VR, and 3D camera, seamlessly integrating their best features into one elegant solution.

Since its global launch in Singapore, Play For Dream MR technology has made a significant impression with its state-of-the-art hardware, proprietary algorithm architecture, and sleek integrated design. With the capability to seamlessly blend virtual and real-world experiences, the Play For Dream MR is poised to redefine spatial entertainment, the company believes.

Capturing 3D videos in Spatial Video and VR180

Watching movies will never be the same again, the company claims. The headset features an 8K Micro-OLED screen combined with a system-level calibrated optical display solution, and delivers 8K Ultra HD full-color premium picture quality. Users can freely adjust the screen size up to a thousand inches. With DTS:X Ultra certification, users can enjoy DTS customized audio, and immerse themselves in a 360° surround sound field, bringing an ultra-realistic immersive spatial audio-visual experience and creating home entertainment audio-visual enjoyment.

Equipped with the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, responsive control feedback, and synchronized video and audio, Play For Dream MR offers, the company adds, “a truly immersive game experience. It provides tailored interaction solutions for every type of games, featuring precise eye and hand tracking, along with self-developed 6DoF halo-free controllers. Compatible with MR games, VR games, and 2D large-screen games, it opens up a vast library of content.”

The headset is equipped with dual 32MP ultra-HD 3D cameras, a super-wide recording FOV exceeding 80° supported by EIS for 3D video stabilization optimization. Play For Dream MR is capable of capturing 3D videos in both Spatial Video and VR180 formats and is compatible with spatial videos and panoramic images shot on mainstream devices.

A global marketing network centered on the U.S.

Play For Dream Technology has developed its own algorithms for spatial anchoring and 3D reconstruction, achieving a more realistic MR experience that seamlessly blends the virtual and reality. In mixed reality mode, Play For Dream MR allows users to place spatial components such as fish tanks and picture frames in their space, enabling personalize and create their own space according to their preferences.

The company has a goal: to bring more devices into the era of spatial computing, and the means to achieve it has a name: Dream Box. With Dream Box, users can easily connect their phones, computers, tablets, XBOXs, Switches, and any other devices that support dp-out and HDMI, while being compatible with Windows, Android, and iOS systems. This brings more 2D applications to the era of virtual giant screens.

Play For Dream Technology is now creating a global marketing network centered on the U.S., bringing together consumer entertainment and innovative business application explorations. The company has also continued to expand its business scope and has made significant progress in application scenarios in the enterprise market.

Revolutionize the way information is accessed

Currently, the company has established partnerships with leading global innovators, including Tobii, HyperionSim, and Manifold Tech, to explore and collaborate in cutting-edge areas such as Mixed Reality (MR) eye-tracking technology and application, full-motion Virtual Reality (VR) flight simulation platforms, and fast-moving 3D reconstruction software and hardware systems. At CES, Play For Dream Technology and its partners jointly demonstrated the relevant solutions and gained great attention from the attendees.

Looking ahead, Play For Dream Technology plans to work with more outstanding enterprises in the industry to further unlock new application scenarios of the spatial computing field, push the boundaries of scientific and technological innovation, and leverage more cutting-edge technology and more revolutionary products and solutions to global users.

In discussing the future vision of Play For Dream Technology, the founder, Feng Huang, articulated, “We believe that spatial computing technology will fundamentally alter how individuals perceive and explore the world, leading to a significant transformation in entertainment and lifestyle. Our objective is to revolutionize the way information is accessed through spatial computers that are engaging, user-friendly, and aesthetically appealing, thereby empowering a greater number of individuals to dream bigger.”