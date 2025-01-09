Editor’s note: On behalf of the PVC team, we are committed to continuing our coverage of CES 2025, however, our thoughts are with those affected by the devastating Southern California fires. We stand in solidarity with our community and encourage anyone in need of assistance to message us and stay informed.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back in full swing for 2025, welcoming over 140,000 attendees from 160 countries to the bustling, neon-lit streets of Las Vegas. Renowned as the global stage for innovation, CES continues to showcase cutting-edge technology that shapes industries far and wide, and this year is no exception. Day one offered a glimpse into the future of filmmaking technology, with standout innovations in artificial intelligence, rugged equipment, and high-performance gear.

The AI Revolution: Transforming Filmmaking Tools

Artificial intelligence dominated the show floor and was the defining theme of CES 2025. For filmmakers, AI advancements are paving the way for efficiency and creativity across multiple stages of production.

Hardware manufacturers unveiled breakthrough technology that promises to supercharge post-production workflows. Faster rendering, smarter color grading, and automated video editing are now within reach, allowing post-production teams to achieve high-quality results in a fraction of the time. These advancements are poised to free filmmakers from the tedium of repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on storytelling.

On the hardware front, companies like Hohem and Insta360 showcased AI-powered gimbals that can track objects and people with unprecedented precision. These gimbals not only stabilize footage but also anticipate motion, making them invaluable for dynamic shooting scenarios. Whether you’re capturing fast-moving action or an intricate one-shot sequence, AI-enhanced stabilization tools are rewriting the rules for how footage is shot on set.

EcoFlow took a unique approach by integrating AI into its portable power solutions. While the brand is well-known for its ability to keep homes running during blackouts, its applications for filmmaking are equally compelling. EcoFlow’s systems can optimize power distribution for on-set needs, ensuring equipment like lights, monitors, and cameras stay powered during demanding shoots. Plus, they sweetened the deal by offering attendees free coffee—an essential resource for any filmmaker!

Even LG, primarily known for its consumer electronics, demonstrated how AI can elevate display technology. Their new line of televisions and monitors now features AI-enhanced image quality, providing filmmakers with ultra-precise color reproduction for on-set and post-production work. These innovations are bound to be a game-changer for anyone who depends on accurate visuals during the filmmaking process.

Display and Monitoring Advances

Monitors are a filmmaker’s window into their craft, and CES 2025 showcased some remarkable updates in this space. Liliput, a brand familiar to creators and broadcast crews, introduced a series of monitors designed to meet the demands of modern production. With features like HDR support, enhanced color accuracy, and robust build quality, these monitors promise to become staples on film sets.

Meanwhile, VESA, the organization responsible for setting video display standards, discussed upcoming updates that will impact how filmmakers work with displays. These new standards aim to ensure seamless compatibility across devices while maintaining impeccable visual fidelity—a must-have for filmmakers striving for perfection. We will be releasing our in-dept VESA 2025 updates in the coming days.

Rugged Gear for Tough Shoots

Filmmakers often work in challenging environments, and rugged gear has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Lexar caught everyone’s attention with its newly unveiled line of metal-built SD cards. These cards are designed to endure extreme conditions, offering both durability and reliable performance. Whether you’re filming in scorching deserts or freezing tundras, Lexar’s rugged SD cards promise peace of mind when it comes to securing your footage.

Nikon took durability to another level by highlighting their achievements in space exploration. The brand proudly showcased a camera that survived a mission to the moon, emphasizing the robustness and reliability of their gear. While not everyone will be shooting in outer space, Nikon’s technological prowess serves as a reminder of how far camera engineering has come—and how it can adapt to even the harshest conditions.

Innovative Accessories and Secretive Announcements

CES wouldn’t be complete without groundbreaking accessories to complement the main gear. Tilta revealed its new Khronos backing for the iPhone 16, a tool designed to transform a smartphone into a legitimate filmmaking device. With features like enhanced stabilization and lens options, Tilta is blurring the lines between professional and mobile filmmaking. They also teased a secret product that left attendees buzzing with anticipation—details to come at NAB this year.

Nomatic introduced an exciting addition to their Peter McKinnon line: an 8-liter sling bag. This compact yet functional bag is perfect for filmmakers who need to carry essentials like lenses, batteries, and memory cards without being weighed down. Designed with McKinnon’s signature blend of style and practicality, the sling is bound to be a hit among creatives who are always on the move.

Hollyland, known for its wireless video and audio solutions, teased some new gear that they’re not quite ready to unveil. Based on their track record, it’s safe to assume these innovations will push the boundaries of how filmmakers collaborate on set.

The Bigger Picture

CES 2025 isn’t just about shiny new toys—it’s a glimpse into the future of filmmaking. The advancements on display reflect a growing trend toward efficiency, durability, and creativity, all powered by cutting-edge technology. From AI-driven tools to rugged equipment and innovative accessories, the show is brimming with possibilities for filmmakers looking to elevate their craft.

Stay tuned as we dive deeper into these developments with in-depth booth reviews and exclusive interviews. The future of filmmaking is being written on the CES show floor, and we’re here to bring you every exciting detail.