As the term Mixed Reality is used loosely to support the marketing purposes of different companies, a new Chinese AR and VR headset is announced, with specs like Apple Vision Pro… but with battery.

It’s “a blatant Apple Vision Pro clone but with a Quest Pro style rear battery” according to website UploadVR, but this new mixed reality headset comes from a company with experience in the market, and two other headsets already produced, the YVR 1, introduced in 2021, and the YVR 2, first all-in-one VR headset with pancake lenses from the company.

Play for Dream introduced its technology at the 2024 Mobile World Congress and now the company reveals the Play for Dream MR, claiming it’s the world’s first Android-based spatial computer, designed to “seamlessly blend digital and reality worlds to deliver powerful spatial entertainment experiences that revolutionize how people reach the world.”

Play for Dream MR was announced in Singapore, as part of a strategic move that marks Play for Dream’s first international expansion, establishing its Asia-Pacific marketing headquarters in the Lion City. The global launch ignited in Singapore, drawing in key media from APAC markets, investors and other stakeholders.

Eight exclusive DTS-customized spatial sound effects

As the world’s first Android-based spatial computer, Play for Dream MR is a mixed reality (MR) headset, that sets, the company says, “a new standard in spatial entertainment” as “it elevates your experience across various scenarios including IMAX- Level movies, eight exclusive DTS-customized spatial sound effects, immersive MR gaming, stunning 3D spatial video recording and photography, and more to explore. Featuring industry-leading specifications, a powerful self-developed algorithm architecture, it creates a seamless fusion of digital and real worlds, delivering an unparalleled spatial entertainment.”

Play for Dream has experience with movie streaming as it is one of the key points of its YVR 2 VR headset, and the company is now teaming up with industry leaders to revolutionize Virtual Reality… pardon, “spatial entertainment”. As the world’s first IMAX and DTS strategic partner in the spatial computing and MR field, one of the pioneering devices equipped with Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, Play For Dream MR delivers, the company says, “a whole new experience” thanks to collaborations with giants like IMAX, DTS, Qualcomm, Unity, BOE, that “ensure an unparalleled premium user experience, combining advanced technology with seamless integration.”

Your own 1000-inch IMAX-level giant screen theater

Play for Dream MR sounds like a dream for those who want to watch IMAX- style movies at home. Promising to set a new standard for spatial cinema, with 1000-inch IMAX-level giant screen theater, it also features DTS Simulated 7.1 Channel Spatial Sound Effect, recreating cinema level spatial reverb and surround sound, while offering 8 adaptive personalized sound settings for an immersive experience in movies, gaming, or work.

The specifications for the new headset are exciting: boasting 8K Micro-OLED screens and an ultra-light resin Pancake optical solution, it delivers an astonishing 27 million pixels at 3882 PPI, with 45 PPD at the center. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, Play for Dream MR ensures exceptional performance with minimal power use. Its cutting-edge camera and sensor array, including 11 cameras, 7 types of sensors, and 22 infrared LEDs, provide precise and efficient tracking with a color VST latency as low as 14ms.

Integrated light-weight curved battery

The headset has its own integrated light-weight curved battery. The company says that compared to flat batteries, this solution offers higher space utilization, a thinner battery compartment, and more comfortable wear. The built-in high-capacity battery and external power bank provide dual solutions, supporting 3 to 3.5 hours of worry-free play. Paired with a fast-charging 45W GaN adapter, enjoy lightweight, easy to carry, and quickly recharges anytime. The built-in battery also contributes to balance the weight distribution (3:2, according to the company) to minimize pressure on the face and make the headset more comfortable to wear.

The Play for Dream MR will run its own OS but will be compatible with Steam and will allow for PC wireless streaming through Wi-Fi. Compatible with a vast amount of Android apps, it will also support various Bluetooth peripherals. With controllers available, and eye tracking as part of the specifications, this is a headset which offers new options in terms of Virtual Production, besides being compatible with mainstream office applications and multi-screen streaming, enabling multi-screen work for a blended virtual and real immersive experience. And entertainment too… allowing users to watch movies and seamlessly switch between MR and VR games, play 2D games on a large screen, and stream over 6000 Steam AAA games with a single click, immersing yourself in a truly captivating experience.

Price for the new VR headset is not announced yet, and it will not be cheap, but the company suggests it will be under $2000… what might explain why Apple is working on a new, more affordable version of its Apple Vision Pro.