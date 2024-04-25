Art of the Frame

Live from NAB – The Alan Smithee Round Table Podcast

Live from NAB - The Alan Smithee Round Table Podcast 1
Scott Simmons
April 25, 2024
This was a fun sit-down that Michael and I did at the PVC booth for NAB 2024 for a live edition of The Alan Smithee Round Table Podcast.  (Apple podcasts link, Spotify link, Podbean link) I was one of the few times I got to the NAB show floor between teaching at Post|Production World. Michael and I were without our partner Katie Hinsen, whom we missed greatly, but she wasn’t at NAB this year.

 

Scott Simmons and Michael Kammes connect for a live edition of the Alan Smithee Round Table Podcast, where they talk about their takeaways from the show, what products stuck out to them and more.

