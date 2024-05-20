In this latest Alan Smithee podcast, the team have a comprehensive discussion on various topics related to the media and entertainment industry, technology, and the impact of AI. One of the key themes the group discusses is the impact of AI on the industry, with Michael Kammes expressing disappointment in the lack of innovative AI integrations at the NAB conference. Scott Simmons and Katie Hinsen discuss the challenges in the industry, such as the changing landscape of entry-level jobs and the need for comprehensive industry knowledge.

With 80% of young people entering the industry feeling that there is not enough support for them in terms of emerging technology, what does that mean for the future? That leads into the role of mentorship and outreach in supporting young people entering the industry and is further connected to their “one cool thing” recommendations, all of which emphasize the importance of music and personal interests in maintaining a sense of inspiration and creativity.

Show Notes

https://www.provideocoalition.com/review-m4-ipad-pro-in-the-edit-suite-part-1/

https://reel360.com/article/art-directors-guild-suspends-training-program-blaming-75-unemployment/

Reddit comments, if interested: https://old.reddit.com/r/FilmIndustryLA/comments/1cnms1x/art_directors_guild_suspends_training_program_we/

https://www.argestsoftware.com/argest-retirement/

https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/9/24153113/apple-ipad-ad-crushing-apology

One Cool Thing:

Kaite: https://pluralistic.net/ from Cory Doctorow, who coined the term “enshittification”

Michael: https://umbrel.com/ Simplified Home Network stuff

Scott: Judah and the Lion The Process https://www.judahandthelion.com/ (Beautiful Anyway – Scott recommended!)

The first single from the new record ⬇️

And then one of the best (you can’t listen to this song and not come away feeling just a little bit better) ⬇️

