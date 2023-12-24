In the latest episode of the Alan Smithee podcast, hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen and Michael Kammes reflect on the year in the tech and post-production industry. They discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, the rapid advancements in generative AI and the significance of consolidation in the tech and post-production industry. They also explore the post-production industry survey, which provides valuable insights into pay gaps, disability representation, and the impact of location on pay rates. All of these insights define what the group is anticipating will take shape in the industry and beyond in 2024.

A special ‘One Cool Thing’ segment showcases the very coolest of things 2023.

