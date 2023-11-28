Editors Glenn Garland and Jennifer Lame discuss the art and challenges of editing, as well as Lame’s experiences working on the film “Oppenheimer” directed by Christopher Nolan. Lame has become a renowned editor, well known for editing films such as “Francis Ha” and “Manchester by the Sea,” and “Tenet.”

The two discuss the intricate process of assembling the initial cut of the film, the collaboration with the director, and the challenges of editing a nonlinear narrative that jumps between different timelines. They a;sp explore the significance of sound design and score in amplifying the emotional impact of a scene, as well as the meticulous attention to detail required in editing pivotal sequences such as the Trinity bomb assembly.

Lame talks about the deliberate use of black and white versus color in the film to convey different perspectives as well as the power of montage to capture the complexities of the characters and their experiences. They also reflect on the vulnerability of the protagonist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and the ethical dilemmas associated with the creation of the atomic bomb add depth and nuance to the conversation, which touches on the ethical and moral dilemmas inherent in historical narratives.

