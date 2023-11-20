Glenn Garland sits down with Thelma Schoonmaker, known for her extensive work with Martin Scorsese, to talk her latest collaboration with the legendary filmmaker, “The Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Schoonmaker’s impressive career has seen her edit many celebrated films over the last 50 years, including collaborations with Scorsese on iconic movies such as “Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull,” and “The Departed.” The discussion covers various aspects of filmmaking, including Schoonmaker’s journey from accidental entry into the film industry to her close collaboration with Scorsese. They also explore the relationship between director and editor, the challenges faced during the editing process, and the unique challenges and creative decisions involved in editing Scorsese’s latest masterpiece.

She looks back on her early days with Scorsese, details the unexpected but invaluable mentorship she received from him, as well as the evolution of their working relationship over the years. Their discussion includes a reflection on the significance of true crime stories and the historical context of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!