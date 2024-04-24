The new SmartView 4K is the first of the series to support SMPTE‑2110.

At NAB 2024, Blackmagic released its new 15.6 inch diagonal SmartView 4K G3 display (U$1265), which is the first of the series to support SMPTE‑2110. See my recent article Blackmagic democratizes SMPTE 2110 with IP10 códec + PTP for precise sync. The SmartView 4K G3 features built in optical and copper IP video connections via SMPTE‑2110, so you can connect directly to IP based broadcast systems. You also get two 12G-SDI inputs for connecting to more traditional video equipment. Both the 12G-SDI and 2110 video inputs can output to a 12G-SDI loop output connection. The design still features a lightweight machined aluminum chassis and a full resolution Ultra HD LCD. The on screen overlays include focus peaking, framing guides, safe area and more. You also get built in 3D LUTs for adding creative looks, converting log film gamma or handling custom HDR profiles. Ahead are the published specs, plus the 4 questions I asked and Blackmagic answered.

Published specs

SD Format Support

525i59.94 NTSC, 625i50 PAL

HD Format Support

720p50, 720p59.94, 720p60

1080i50, 1080i59.94, 1080i60

1080p23.98, 1080p24, 1080p25, 1080p29.97, 1080p30, 1080p47.95, 1080p48, 1080p50, 1080p59.94, 1080p60

1080PsF23.98, 1080PsF24, 1080PsF25, 1080PsF29.97, 1080PsF30

2K Format Support

2Kp23.98 DCI, 2Kp24 DCI, 2Kp25 DCI, 2Kp29.97 DCI, 2Kp30 DCI, 2Kp47.95 DCI, 2Kp48 DCI, 2Kp50 DCI, 2Kp59.94 DCI, 2Kp60 DCI

2KPsF23.98, 2KPsF24, 2KPsF25, 2KPsF29.97, 2KPsF30

Ultra HD Format Support

2160p23.98, 2160p24, 2160p25, 2160p29.97, 2160p30, 2160p47.95, 2160p48, 2160p50, 2160p59.94, 2160p60

4K Format Support

4Kp23.98 DCI, 4Kp24 DCI, 4Kp25 DCI, 4Kp29.97 DCI, 4Kp30 DCI, 4Kp47.95 DCI, 4Kp48 DCI, 4Kp50 DCI, 4Kp59.94 DCI, 4Kp60 DCI

SDI Compliance

SMPTE 259M, SMPTE 292M, SMPTE 296M, SMPTE 372M, SMPTE 424M Level A and B, SMPTE 425M, SMPTE 2082.

SDI Color Space

REC 601, REC 709

SDI Auto Switching

Automatically selects between SD, HD, 3G, 6G and 12G-SDI.

Video Sampling

4:2:2 and 4:4:4

Display Element

15.6″ TFT Active Matrix LCD

Display Resolution

3840 x 2160 pixels

Response

25 ms

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Color Depth

16.7 million colors

My 4 questions, with the answers from Blackmagic

Question: Is the panel 8-bit, 10-bit or otherwise?

Response: 8-bit

Is the panel matte or glossy?

Matte

How many nits?

Typically 330 cd/m²

What is the field of view (in degrees)?

Typically 88º from center horizontal and vertical.

