In the latest episode of the Alan Smithy podcast, guests Katie Henson and Michael Kammes discuss the ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry, particularly the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes. They also touch on the need for a union for VFX artists and the impact of outsourcing. Industry professionals are hopeful for a resolution by Labor Day. Visual effects artists often face immense pressure, long hours, and low wages. Many companies outsource work to countries like Korea and India. Unionizing is difficult due to the complex nature of the industry and cost-driven outsourcing practices. Disrespectful attitudes towards visual effects artists and snobbery towards CG digital film need to be addressed.

The potential acquisition of Avid by a private equity group raises concerns about the future of the company’s products. The president of Avid, Jeff Rosica, is respected and the company’s stock has been consistently rising. However, the media industry is changing, with traditional broadcast and cable declining while online video is increasing. Avid’s Media Composer software is slowly dying, so there is a possibility that Avid may break focus and shift towards different areas, such as Pro Tools and storage. The private equity group may make changes based on sales projections. Avid has the potential to innovate and disrupt the industry, but it needs fresh ideas and leadership.

The introduction of spatial computing, such as VR and AR, is an exciting development that could be a step towards the future. The power of immersive experiences has always been believed in, dating back to the early days of film. Despite the pros and cons, the benefits of spatial computing outweigh the drawbacks. The first version of Google Glass didn’t quite meet expectations, but it’s important to remain open-minded to new technologies.

A one cool thing recently discovered is the AI episode of the “Five Things” video podcast by Michael Kammes. It explores the topic of AI in post-production and addresses common concerns. Additionally, it is recommended to read “Innovator’s Dilemma” by Clayton Christensen, as it offers valuable insights into disruptive innovation. Another cool thing is the Mocopi 3D motion capture system, which enhances production workflows and allows for real-time puppeteering in VR. This technology has applications in various industries, including medical research. Overall, it is exciting to see how technology continues to evolve and enrich our lives.

Links:

HPA – An Open Letter of Concern For the Survival of the Media Creation Supply Chain

Marvel VFX Artists Vote to Unionize

Avid Technology to Be Acquired by an Affiliate of STG for $1.4 Billion

One Cool Thing:

