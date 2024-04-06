It may not give the most accurate color, but the Ulanzi Compact Magnetic RGB LED Tube Light 2637 is a lighting solution to check if want to enhance your photography and videography projects.

I’ve had a couple of these Ulanzi RGB LED Tube Light 2637 lights for a while now but never wrote about them before, although I’ve used the lights for anything from photography projects to get light in awkward places, like inside a chassis when building a new PC… or to check a cable connection under a desk! This LED light has a magnetic mounting system, that makes it easy to attach to metal surfaces for hands-free operation. This feature adds versatility to its usage in various creative setups, as you’ll discover when using them. The magnetic system also allows the lights to be attached by their ends, expanding your light source in a fast and easy way.

With a price of only $26.95, the Ulanzi RGB LED Tube Light 2637 is a versatile and portable lighting solution that caters to a wide range of creative needs. Whether you are a content creator, photographer, or filmmaker, this compact LED tube light offers customizable lighting options to enhance your work. It features a range of lighting modes and effects, from soft and warm tones to vibrant RGB colors that allow you to unleash your creativity with customizable lighting options.

Ambulance, candle, strobe, and many others

With a color temperature range from 2500K to 9000K the Ulanzi RGB LED Tube Light 2637 has adjustable brightness levels to suit your specific lighting requirements. Ulanzi claims the LED light has a CRI of 95+, meaning you should benefit from accurate color reproduction for vibrant and true-to-life visuals in your photos and videos, but if you need accurate colors, you better look elsewhere. Still, these affordable lights are fantastic for what they allow you to achieve, as they allow you to create different moods and atmospheres to suit your needs, from cozy evenings to vibrant creative spaces.

With a total of 20 different effects – cop car, ambulance, fireworks, emergency, lighting, candle, strobe, and many others – the LED light has three working modes – CCT, RGB and Effects – all adjustable from an intuitive interface that is user-friendly, featuring responsive buttons for precise control over its settings. Switch between colors, adjust brightness, and even create dynamic lighting effects effortlessly.

Usable while recharging

Although I’ve not used the Effects mode much, as its results are only visible in video, I’ve used the RGB mode extensively to create mood when photographing anything from glass to portraits, playing with the color of both lights used and the color temperature on the camera. The CCT mode, which allows to adjust the color temperature from 2500K to 9000K, is ideal for when you want to recreate what conventional LED panels do with compact portable lights that you can place almost anywhere, and are a good solution for anything from portraits to tabletop photography.

A long-lasting – 2000mAh – battery runs up to 90 minutes, more if you lower the emitting light. The battery is rechargeable in about 2.5 hours, but the light can be used while it’s recharging, through an USB-C port on the body, meaning you do not need to stop working to recharge them, if you prepare beforehand all the accessories you need to keep… “the lights on”. A USB charging cable is included.

A versatile lighting solution

As noted above, I’ve used these lights for a while now, and although I’ve an assortment of big and small LED lights from other brands, collected since the very first days LED panels were introduced – one of my first lights is a MicroPro Hybrid from LitePanels, from 2012, which is both a LED light and flash – I always pick the Ulanzi LED tubes for many of the work I do. The images illustrating this article show how versatile a couple of these lights can be.

With an ergonomic design that is comfortable to hold and easy to control, and a compact size that makes it convenient for on-the-go use, the LED tube features 1/4″-20 mounting threads one on each end of the light, for alternate mounting options. And once you’ve attached a light to a tripod or articulating arm, the magnetic mount system allows to add additional lights, to easily expand the amount of light provided by each source, for a brighter output. The light delivers an output of 700 lux at 1′ distance.

Never leave home without one

Whether you’re shooting portraits, product shots, or creating video, this light tube adds a creative touch with its adjustable RGB colors and lighting effects. The Ulanzi LED Tube Light is also ideal for outdoor adventures, providing you with a versatile lighting solution for camping, hiking, or any nighttime escapades. Compact and lightweight, easy to carry in your bag or pocket, it’s an accessory you should always keep with you when out photographing. Its durable construction ensures it can withstand rugged conditions, while its sleek design allows for convenient storage when not in use.