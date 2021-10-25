Masks continue to be advised as a solution to keep Covid-19 away, even for the vaccinated, as scientists say some form of social distancing, including mask-wearing, will continue into 2022 and beyond.

Masks are here to stay, and some believe they will become a wardrobe staple for the near future, so Domke announced its new Domke lifestyle face masks designed with imagemakers in mind.

As mask mandates shift, according to the evolution of the pandemic in different regions, one thing is evident: we’ve to learn to live with the virus… and wear masks, even the vaccinated. Masks as a way to protect others were already prevalent in countries as Japan, South Korea and China, where people with a cold will use a mask. Western countries, though, are not used to wearing face masks.

That changed as Covid-19 spread worldwide and governmental measures first and the individual fear second led to a regular use of masks, along with other social distancing rules never heard before in recent decades. Despite the resistance to wearing masks at the beginning of the pandemic, the growing number of deaths and the legislation issued, mandating the use of masks, whether in closed or even open spaces, contributed to a rapid increase in the use of masks.

Cast and crew must wear a mask

The demand for masks is likely to remain for some time, given the expected longevity of the virus, and masks continue to be part of the any filming crew list of accessories. According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LACDPH) “masks must be worn at all times when indoors in public settings, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. For productions, this means that when filming interior scenes, all cast and crew must wear a mask except when absolutely necessary to perform a task that cannot feasibly be done while wearing one.”

It’s against that background that Domke introduced its new Domke lifestyle face masks, which were designed with imagemakers in mind. The company says that “the soft, adjustable elastic combined with a dual layer poly/cotton blend material makes our mask comfortable for long term wear. This new face mask expands fully for full coverage and features a sleek nose wire that helps prevent the fogging of glasses and helps keep the mask in place.”

Not a direct substitute for N95

Available in four colors – dusty rose, periwinkle, sailor navy and sand – the Domke Face Mask is not rated for medical use and is not a direct substitute for N95, surgical, or procedural masks and is not FDA approved. It’s a breathable, adjustable, washable, and reusable that may be acquired in bulk, and may be the ideal solution for teams.

The mask must be laundered before use as it has not been sanitized and it is recommended to be laundered each day after use to prevent build up of germs. One size, unisex, with a nose wire for adjustment, the mask is made of dual layer poly / cotton blend and is made in USA. Wash it with your regular laundry in warm water with normal detergent or hand wash in warm water with antibacterial soap, rinse well, and dry in clothes dryer on normal warm setting until completely dry or lay flat or hang and allow to completely dry.