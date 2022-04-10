IFA Berlin is back as an in-person event and the show, which is essential for experts, public and the media, will, organizers suggest, only have a limited number of Covid-19 restrictions in place.

With many leading global brands having already committed their participation, IFA Berlin provides a unique opportunity and platform for the worldwide industry to rebuild.

Over five days, from 2 to 6 September 2022, IFA in Berlin will bring together global leading brands across consumer electronics, home appliances, information technology and telecommunications, as the world tries to return to some sense of normalcy. “Based on the current assessments and predictions of the global situation, IFA 2022 has the potential to be the first truly global trade show for the CE-Industry since the start of the pandemic, offering industry, retail and media extremely high visibility and relevance,” says Martin Ecknig, CEO Messe Berlin.

Eckig is convinced that “The industry has a strong desire to return to an in-person event, and we are committed to making that a reality in Berlin this September in a safe and successful manner.” The Berlin exhibition grounds are opening up now: At the leading trade fair for the global fruit trade, Fruit Logistica (5-7 April 2022), only a limited number of Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

According to the latest information from health authorities in Germany, since 1 April 2022, participants will now be able to attend major events in Berlin, such as trade fairs, without having to present any proof of testing, recovery or vaccination. One more note, from the organizers, which is much more important: visitors from over 115 countries have bought their tickets.

IFA Berlin and the COVID-19 pandemic

Taking place in early September, IFA spans global time zones between East and West during the run-up to the most important season for international retailers. IFA has a reputation as a global, unbiased and high-quality platform for brands. The event offers flexible and highly customized solutions to participants across industry, retail and media. As before, the concept still combines b2b and b2c elements, which makes it possible to showcase products and brands in a uniquely engaging context, both as an industry showcase and as a reality check for innovation in front of real consumers.

The 2020 edition of IFA Berlin was an in-person event, although with reduced numbers onsite, when compared to the 2019 edition. The 2020 edition was also an online event, and the organizers presented the IFA Xtended Space – the premium virtual add-on to the IFA 2020 Special Edition, stating that “for all who couldn´t make it to the IFA 2020 Special Edition we brought the digital world and the analogue world together!” and presenting it as a groundbreaking design experience journey.

IFA Berlin 2021 had to be cancelled, as ProVideo Coalition noted one year ago, when the organizers announced that “unfortunately, the latest public health developments introduced too much risk into everybody’s planning for the event” and decided to cancel the physical live event as originally planned, due to new COVID-19 variants.

New products being unveiled

“Now, though, it’s finally time to ‘get real’ and once again organize a full-size trade show at the grounds of Messe Berlin and in a city that is not only the capital of Europe’s largest consumer market but evolved as a European media hub as well,” said Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director, Executive Vice President Messe Berlin Group. “Many leading global brands have already committed their participation.”

Berlin has been a trade fair location for 200 years, and one of the most important in the world for many decades. As the state-owned trade fair company, Messe Berlin makes a major contribution to the city’s position. IFA Berlin, the world’s most significant trade show for consumer and home electronics with a record number of new products being unveiled is the main market place for key retailers, buyers, and experts from the industry and the media. IFA 2022 takes place in Berlin from 2-6 September.