Announced as the world premiere show of cameras and photographic images, the CP+2022 is not going to be an in-person event as expected, and this happens for the second year in a row.

Scheduled to be held for four days from February 24th, the CP+2022 Pacifico Yokohama event is now going to be exclusively online.

The CP+2022 Pacifico Yokohama event, the annual show from the Camera & Imaging Products Association, was expected to be the place to watch some of the new cameras and other hardware for 2022, but COVID-19 has, again, forced the organizers to move the whole venue to an online event instead of the hybrid model that was being prepared. It’s the same situation that we’ve seen happen to many events during the last couple of years.

Here is the information shared by the organizers:

CP+2022 Pacifico Yokohama venue event cancellation

The Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA: Chairman Shigeki Ishizuka), a CP that was scheduled to be held for four days from February 24th.+2022 Pacifico Yokohama Venue Event has been canceled and it has been decided to hold it online alone.

CP+2022 is an event to be held in the Corona disaster, with “safety and security of visitors and exhibitors” as the most important matter, and on the premise of taking thorough safety measures, we aimed to hold a hybrid between the Pacifico Yokohama venue and online. We have been preparing.

However, due to the rapid expansion of Omicron strains since the beginning of the year, the number of infected people and close contacts is increasing rapidly, and the supply of antigen test kits is tight, which is hindering safe event management. In addition, looking at the current infection situation, it is unlikely that the number of infected people will decrease significantly by the end of February, and it will be unlikely that the event will be held safely and securely. The psychological anxiety of the people is in a situation that cannot be wiped out.

As the organizer, I have always kept an eye on the corona infection situation and took all possible measures, but I give top priority to the safety and security of visitors, exhibitor staff, and all other people involved in the event. As a result, CP in this situation+We decided that 2022 should not be held in real time, so we decided to cancel the Pacifico Yokohama venue event and hold it online alone.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to many customers who have been looking forward to the event at Pacifico Yokohama for the first time in three years, but we appreciate your understanding.

We also sincerely apologize for the announcement of the cancellation just before the event.

You can continue to enjoy online events with your registered ID and password.

We look forward to your participation in the online event.

Visit https://www.cpplus.jp/press/release.html?hl=en to know more about the online event.