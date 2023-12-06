Just in time for the holiday season Tiffen announces additions to the line of Domke wear and gear for photo and video creators— new Sling Bag, black PhotoTOGS Vest, and Tech Pouch.

The classic DOMKE PhoTOGS vest is now available in black, but Tiffen has also announced its other solutions, under the Domke brand, to carry gear around.

The photographer’s favorite vest returned to the market months ago, and now the DOMKE PhoTOGS vest is available in black, for those who want a different color. It’s the same popular place-for-everything cargo vest, ruggedly constructed with a smart utilitarian design, made for photographers to keep camera gear close at hand.

Made of 100% machine washable black cotton, the DOMKE PhoTOGS vest features matching cotton mesh panels around the arms, yoke, and back to provide cooling ventilation. The raised padded collar offers extra comfort and the sturdy front zipper aids quick on and off. Full-cut for comfort and practicality, it’s sewn with rugged quilted stitching to reinforce the fabric along the shoulder tops.

Twelve individual pockets feature weather-tight zip-up closures and oversized back pockets—are all made to keep things put with zippers, snaps or hook and loop. Add to that dual roomy hand warmer pockets, a rear water bottle pouch, pen/pencil holders, clear press pass ID holder, and hidden storage, and there’s a home for most essential gear.

The new Domke Sling Bag

Tiffen also announced the newest Domke Sling Bag, designed for on-the-go creators who prefer hands- off toting. The new “Sling” provides 6 liters of total storage volume for ample room to carry a DSLR or mirrorless camera with up to two additional lenses or a flash plus a lens, as well as other essentials. The sling-design allows for easy carrying on the back with a single padded shoulder strap. It also provides ample opportunity to rotate the bag from back to the front, making it easy to access gear while worn. For added security, a waist stabilization strap with quick-release buckle may be hitched or unhitched as needed.

Designed for efficiency, the Sling Bag has three ample compartments. A cushioned zip-open central space (13.5″h x 7.5″w x 4″d) fits a DSLR camera and lens and features movable dividers to safely stash a second lens or more. A roomy 10.5″h x 5″w x 2″d front accessory compartment with wrap-over zipper, features 6 internal pockets of various sizes to hold media, drives, filters, with room for other items. There are also “secret” pockets for AirTag type devices and elastic loops for cables and pens. For electronics or other gear, the third padded 13.5″h x 7.5w x.5″d zip-up pocket stores up to an 11″ tablet. Plus, two bonus pockets on the chest strap hold sunglasses, pens, memory cards or other small stuff. When it’s time to hang it up for the day or the moment, Domke has stitched in a sturdy web loop so it’s easy to hang it from a stand. For optimum durability, the new Sling Bag comes in a choice of water-resistant black nylon, or ultra water-resistant RuggedWear brown.

The third product introduced is the Domke Tech Pouch, designed to secure and organize small technical items shooters need on every job. Suitcase style, with a full wrap-around zipper, the compact (10″w x 6″h x 4″d) Tech Pouch opens flat to reveal the contents. Four larger zippered mesh compartments and an array of layered pockets hold and display necessities from memory cards to portable drives, tools, batteries, cables and more. Elastic loop storage is provided for 4 pens or tools and larger elastic loops provide cable storage. Additional hidden pockets are built-in to house small items and retain AirTags. The black nylon exterior features two zippered pockets sized to hold paperwork, mobile devices, etc. At the top, a sturdy web loop is included to hang the open Tech Pouch from a light stand for easy display and access to contents on set.