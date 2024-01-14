Tiffen brings their renowned professional quality lens filters to DJI’s Osmo Pocket 3″ CMOS Gimbal camera, repeating the strategy the company used for other DJI products, like the DJI Air 3 drone.

Designed for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, the new kits from Tiffen combine two valued effects (ND + Polarization) into a single glass element.

Compact, lightweight, and robust, the new filter kits from Tiffen for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 combine the benefits of Neutral Density (ND) and Polarization in a single glass element for, Tiffen says, ”more pleasing and controlled light when reducing shutter speed and to minimize unwanted glare in bright and reflective conditions—without color shift.”

Tiffen filters for Osmo Pocket 3 are made from 4K High Definition optical glass with waterproof and anti-scratch coatings, to reduce reflections while maintaining clarity and color fidelity. Precision made aluminum filter rings and clips are built for lightweight and long life. The Tiffen Kit includes a ND8/PL with 3-stop reduction, ND16/PL with 4-stop reduction and the ND/PL32 which cuts the light by 5-stops.

The three ND/PL filters come in a protective carry case with a soft cleaning cloth and are covered by a 10-year warranty. For more details visit https://tiffen.com/pages/dji-osmo-pocket-3-filter-kit