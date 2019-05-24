Made in USA, “proudly,” as the company says, Domke has been the photographer’s choice of camera bags since 1976. Now you can have a special edition, in the popular F2 and F-5XB models.

For 40 years, starting with Domke’s Heritage line of popular camera bags, they have been almost a badge of honor for photographers. Domke bags are the official camera bag of the White House News Photographer Association, Domke Vests were standard-issue at the London Olympics. Photojournalists around the world have declared Domke camera bags as the shooter’s choice, since 1976. A Domke bag is always, even if you don’t really need it, something a photographer likes to have. And the older they are, the better they look. There’s something unique about the classic design of the F2, that attracts the attention of photographers.

Now you’ve a special reason to get your Domke, because it will be like no other. In fact, the limited edition now announced is unique in two ways: in number of bags available, and also because each bag will offer a distinct camouflage pattern that will vary from bag to bag making no two bags alike. It’s difficult to resist the idea, I know.

Buy a Domke, support the U.S. Military

Besides, you’ll be helping a good cause. As these bags pay tribute to the men and women of the armed forces, Tiffen will be donating a portion of the proceeds to be distributed amongst these important Veteran charities: Fisher House, Homes for our Troops, Gary Sinise Foundation, ECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities).

“We are proud to support our U.S. Military veterans and honor their service this Memorial Day with these limited-edition camera bags,” says Andrew Tiffen, SVP of Marketing, The Tiffen Company. “The Domke F2 and F-5XB’s have a long-standing tradition with military and press photographers making them a perfect choice for this line.”

The classic Domke F2

There are two models to choose from in the new camouflage limited edition: the Domke F2 and the F-5XB. The F2, following the classic design that Jim Domke created back in 1976, holds 1-2 DSLRs, 4-6 lenses and accessories, and costs $179.99. Made of unique camouflage nylon, the bag as a removable padded bottom, six compartments and six pockets, a gripper shoulder strap and removable hand carry strap.

The F-5XB holds one DSLR or Mirrorless and 1-2 lenses and costs $99.99. Made of unique camouflage nylon, the bag is designed to be used either as a shoulder or hip bag. Featuring five compartments and pockets, it comes with a gripper shoulder strap and a belt loop.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now