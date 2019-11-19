Increase stability and more comfortable operation are key features of the new Steadicam AIR Spreader, the new base for the world’s fastest monopod.

Compatible with the Steadicam AIR 15 or AIR 25 gas-powered monopods, the new Steadicam AIR Spreader is a a foldable, screw-in, 3-leg base option that increases the overall stability of the monopod while offering the potential for more comfortable operation depending on the application. The Steadicam AIR maintains, says Steadicam, its world class functionality with rapid deployment and gas-powered lift assistance with either base option.

The AIR Spreader, now available as an accessory to the Steadicam AIR 15 and AIR 25 monopods, can be installed in under a minute by simply unscrewing the post that connects the standard rubber foot at the bottom of the monopod and screwing the AIR Spreader into its place. Once attached the AIR Spreader’s legs can fold up to be packed in the standard Steadicam AIR carrying case without removal. An adjustable friction ball head at the top of the AIR Spreader allows the angle of the monopod to be adjusted dynamically and locked into place for creative applications.

The Tiffen Company

The Steadicam AIR monopods, have proven popular, says the company, “with photographers, videographers, independent filmmakers, ENG productions, wedding and event production, and house of worship applications. The new Steadicam AIR Spreader further increases the usefulness and flexibility of the world’s fastest monopod to make sure you never miss the shot.“

Steadicam is a division of The Tiffen Company. Tiffen is a leading manufacturer of imaging accessories, including: Tiffen optical photographic filters and lens accessories; Steadicam camera stabilizing systems; Lowel location lighting equipment; Domke camera bags and Zing camera covers; Davis & Sanford tripods and support systems; and Stroboframe flash brackets.

