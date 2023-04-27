ZHIYUN announces that its WEEBILL 3 gimbal has won the iF Design Award 2023 in the TV/Camera category, as a new version, WEEBILL 3S, was revealed at the NAB Show.

A seal of quality for excellent design, the iF Design Award was given to ZHIYUN’s WEEBILL 3 energy saving, all-in-one gimbal solution with a unique ergonomic design.

Launched on the summer of 2022, the WEEBILL 3, a professional, portable, high performance gimbal for DSLR cameras (and mirrorless!), with important upgrades and improved ergonomics, features the ultra-ergonomic SLING 2.0 grip, convenient built-in microphone and light, plus ZHIYUN’s latest quick-release mechanism. The company announced during NAB 2023 that a new gimbal, WEEBILL 3S, based on the original will be introduced next May, but for now the WEEBILL 3 get all the attention.

This innovative camera gimbal that redefines filmmaking was recognized by the iF Design Awards as an all-in-one gimbal solution with a unique ergonomic design that delivers light, sound and image-stabilization, while also providing 40% energy savings. ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3 won over the 133-member jury made up of independent experts from all over the world. The iF Design Awards represents a seal of quality for excellent design; acknowledged by the fact the 2023 competition received almost 11,000 entries from 56 countries.

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI).

Battery for up to 21-hours use

ZHIYUN notes, when speaking about the WEEBILL 3 gimbal, that the grip, which provides more wrist support for extended use comfort with its new handle design, includes thumb buttons, mini control stick for movement, plus finger trigger and wheel that can be customized according to preferences of shooting modes and action parameters, such as camera paras, movement along axes, follow focus, and more.

With compact, powerful motors, the WEEBILL 3’s L-shaped body is exceptionally stable when self-standing, provides more flexibility for customizations, and includes a larger internal battery than previous versions, for up to 21-hours use. The quick release system includes a dual quick-release plate with embedded magnetic wrench. The camera requires balancing just once, and it can be repeatedly mounted and secured easily, fast and conveniently without needing to rebalance.

ZHIYUN CEO, Yilun Liao, commented, “ZHIYUN is delighted to have received this internationally recognized design award from the iF International Forum Design GmbH. It reflects ZHIYUN’s commitment to creativity and innovation in our products that are designed to inspire everyone from amateur to professional filmmakers. The WEEBILL 3 redefines high-end cinematography with its support for DSLR cameras and lenses, enabling all day shooting with easy from a single battery charge, light weight design, and our unique ergonomic design.”