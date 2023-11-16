SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation announced the official release of the highly-anticipated SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens.

Designed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras, the new SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens is available for Sony E-mount and Leica L-Mount.

Introduced as a reliable and lightweight large-aperture telephoto zoom lens, the new 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports the lens, SIGMA claims, combines high-speed AF, remarkably effective OS, exceptional mechanical reliability, and superior optical performance. This high-performance lens, the company adds, “is purpose-built to meet the rigorous demands of professionals, and is suitable for a wide range of styles and genres including nature, wildlife, photojournalism, action sports, wedding and portraits.”

Dust and splash-proof construction, high-performance optical stabilizer (OS), and an inner zoom mechanism that does not affect barrel length, are all features designed for the most demanding photographic conditions. It is also the first SIGMA DN zoom lens to be equipped with an aperture ring (click/declick type).

Streamlined optical design and a multi-material structure featuring magnesium and TSC have resulted in a lightweight lens body. A new compact tripod collar and foot also help minimize weight, as does a CFRP (carbon fiber-reinforced plastic) lens hood. Compared to the 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports for DSLR cameras (1,805g for SA mount), the 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports is significantly lighter (1,345g for L-Mount).

A powerful lens for video applications

Featuring Dual HLA-driven floating focus for fast, accurate AF, the focus lens is driven using a high-thrust HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) as the focus actuator, and a floating focus is used to achieve high-speed AF drive. The floating configuration of this lens, in which the two focus groups are driven in opposite directions, reduces the amount of movement of each focus group to about half that of a single group focus system, achieving extremely fast AF that is highly responsive. The latest OS2 stabilization algorithm achieves image stabilization performance of 7.5 stops at the Wide end and 5.5 stops at the Tele end.

The SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports has very minimal focus breathing on both the wide and tele ends, making it a powerful lens for video applications. The minimal change in center of gravity enables stable shooting in all situations, including handheld, on a tripod, and with a gimbal. During zooming, five groups are moved to suppress aberration fluctuation, achieving high optical performance throughout the zoom range.

The lens will retail for $1,499 USD and will be available through authorized SIGMA retailers on December 7, 2023.