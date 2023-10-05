The first SIGMA lens being announced and released concurrently for the L-Mount, Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X Mount, the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens costs $599.

The new SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens for APS-C will be available soon. A SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras is in development.

Introduced as the world’s smallest and lightest F2.8 zoom lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras (as an AF F2.8 zoom lens for mirrorless cameras with an APS-C sensor. As of October 2023 by SIGMA. Figures are for L-Mount), the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is just 2.8 x 2.4 inches (72.2 x 62mm) and 9.2 ounces (260g). The lens covers a 15-36mm (35mm equivalent) focal range, with a fast F2.8 constant aperture. Paired with the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, this duo of lenses covers a 15-75mm (35mm equivalent) range with the same bright F2.8 maximum aperture at a combined weight of under 19.5 ounces (550g).

The SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary uses an aspherical concave lens with a large polarization ratio and high refractive index in the first group, reducing the number of elements in the first group and shortening the overall length. Additionally, a new push-on petal type hood has been developed. Thanks to the new structure with a spring and lever, which is not utilized by any other manufacturer, the hood has been made both thinner and smaller, which also contributes to the overall compactness of the lens.

The optical design of the lens delivers a short 4.6 inch (11.6cm) minimum focusing distance and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4 at the wide end, allowing for close-up photography with pleasing background separation. The optical design also minimizes focus breathing, and the stepping motor delivers swift, quiet autofocus during both still and video use.

Thanks to its high optical quality and compact size, the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens is an excellent choice for travelers, adventure photographers, vloggers, content creators, and family photographers who want great image quality when paired with today’s leading lightweight crop-sensor cameras on the three supported mirrorless platforms.

The lens will be available through authorized retail partners on October 26, 2023 for $599.

SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports

The company also announced the development of the SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports, a a large-aperture zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. According to SIGMA, “In addition to the expressive imaging capabilities owing to the latest optical design, the lens offers a high level of performance and features that meet the expectations of professionals in both still and video, including high-speed autofocus with HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), optical stabilizer with the latest algorithm “OS2”, and the superior weather resistance of SIGMA’s Sports line.”

Combined with the SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art and the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, SIGMA’s three zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras with a bright F2.8 constant aperture cover a wide range of focal lengths.

The new lens will be available December 2023, for L-Mount and Sony E-mount.