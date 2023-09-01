With the addition of the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary and 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary SIGMA expands its line of products for Fujifilm X Mount to six versatile lenses.

The 100-400mm F5-6.3 is the second zoom lens for Fujifilm X Mount, joining the compact 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens; while the 23mm F1.4 joins the fast F1.4 prime lineup, which also includes the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary lenses.

The X Mount versions of these lenses join the Leica L and Sony E-mount versions which are currently available for purchase through authorized retailers.

The SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary for X Mount, the sixth lens to be converted to X Mount, is a ultra-telephoto zoom lens covering an angle of view equivalent to 150-600mm in 35mm format. Here is some more information shared by SIGMA about the lens:

Despite covering the 600mm equivalent ultra-telephoto range, the lens has a compact design with a length of 199.5mm, a maximum diameter of 86mm, and a weight of 1,135g. It enables ultra-telephoto photography utilizing the compact Fujifilm X Mount system. The SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary, designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, can be used with an APS-C format X Mount body to deliver extremely high descriptive performance right up to the extreme periphery.

High-speed and smooth AF

The lens construction of the SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary comprises 16 groups and 22 elements, with one FLD and four SLDs used for the effective correction of aberrations and distortions. Built on the latest optical design technology and optimized for mirrorless systems, the lens ensures the same high-resolution image quality all the way to the edges. In addition, it constantly achieves high levels of optical performance and makes the most of its capabilities as a zoom lens in any condition, at every focal length from wide to telephoto, and from close-up shots to telephoto photography.

In addition to a high-speed and smooth AF enabled by the stepping motor optimized to the latest algorithm, the SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary incorporates powerful image stabilization (OS) of five steps built into the lens. When combined with a camera body with image stabilization built in, the lens corrects for pitch and yaw axis rotations, providing even more powerful image stabilization.

It also features the AF function setting switch to which the user may select AF lock/AF activation, and the focus limiter switch that allows optimizing the AF range according to the purpose of shooting, Zoom lock switch that fixes the zoom ring at the widest end, preventing it from rotating and causing the lens barrel to extend under its own weight during transportation, OS Switch which the user may switch between Mode 1 for general photography and Mode 2 for motor sports and other applications requiring panning.

In addition, the SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary supports straight zoom, which allows photographers to zoom in and out by adjusting the hood, enabling intuitive and quick view angle adjustments. It features a “Dual action zoom” which supports both straight zoom and ring zoom.

A long-awaited X Mount addition

SIGMA designed a light and durable ultra-telephoto zoom lens addition to its Contemporary line. The SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary packs functionalities required for angles of view corresponding to focal lengths of 100-400mm in a compact, lightweight body. It is not merely about weight reduction, but the lens is durable, with careful selections to utilize the right materials in the right place. For instance, magnesium alloy is used for the part where a tripod socket is attached, which needs to be very strong. To allow for a pairing with camera bodies of different sizes, a tripod socket, TS-111 kit (sold separately) is available. As this helps reduce any strain on the camera body, photographers can shoot long hours without worrying about it. The tripod socket comes with a strap which also helps reduce strain on the mount when carrying the lens around or during transportation.

A long-awaited X Mount addition, the SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary ― a large-aperture wide-angle lens designed exclusively for APS-C mirrorless cameras ― will now be available for the Fujifilm X Mount.

SIGMA reveals that “a control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for X Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments. Note that the aberration correction function is available on supported cameras only and functionality may vary depending on the camera model.

Compact and lightweight

A Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary to FUJIFILM X Mount. Here is some more information about the lens shared by the company:

The SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary has an easy-to-use angle of view equivalent to 35mm in 35mm format, as well as the brightness of a large F1.4 aperture and high descriptive power. The optics is composed of 13 elements in 10 groups, including 3 SLD glass elements and 2 aspherical lens elements, to achieve sharp, clear images. The lens delivers excellent resolving power from the maximum aperture. Furthermore, the large F1.4 aperture allows for large, beautiful bokeh effects. The compact, palm-size body allows you to enjoy the rich descriptive power of mirrorless cameras. Careful countermeasures against flare and ghosting enable clear shooting even in backlit environments.

To take advantage of the mobility of APS-C mirrorless cameras, the lens body is compact and lightweight, with a weight of 335g, length of 79.2mm, and filter diameter of 52mm. At the same time, the quality of the lens body itself has not been compromised, SIGMA claims. The high-precision machining technology of SIGMA’s sole production facility in Aizu, Japan, has enabled the lens body to achieve the ideal balance between excellent optical performance based on the latest optical and mechanical design, and compactness. The AF drive system uses a quiet, high-speed stepping motor. The latest algorithm enables quick focusing for easy shooting.

The company said that the SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Contemporary ($949 US) and SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary ($549 US) will be available for Fujifilm X Mount cameras at authorized US dealers on September 21, 2023.